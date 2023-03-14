The wrestling room at N.C. State has been an area of deep meditation for Alex Faison over the last four years.
From the early years of battling some of the nations best wrestlers, and thoughts of doubt, the space has led to this season where the 2018 Union Pines graduate finally got his breakthrough.
His spring break wasn’t spent on a tropical beach, or even spent coming back home to visit family in Whispering Pines, but rather, Faison was in that same wrestling room preparing for one final wrestling tournament this week, the biggest collegiate stage at the NCAA national wrestling championship. With the silence on campus, the steamy wrestling room was where his mind drifted, reflecting over the upcoming finality of his career.
“It’s my last tournament, so it’s kind of a weird feeling knowing that after this, wrestling is done. I’ve been trying to reflect a little bit on my whole career of wrestling, from Union Pines to here, just thinking about everything I’ve been through, all the coaches I’ve had and all the practice partners,” Faison said. “It’s been really long, with a lot of doubt, and a lot of periods of kind of having to force myself to have that blind faith, and not focusing too much on the extrinsic voices to believe in myself and my coaches.”
Faison is the first former Union Pines wrestler to qualify for the NCAA Division-I national championship, and his career for the Wolfpack has been similar to his time with the Vikings in high school. Picking up wrestling later than most, Faison found his way into the startling lineup for Union Pines 2017, and that season ended with a 28-6 record for his junior year, with a 3A 152-pound state title to cap it off.
This year was Faison’s first year of competing in the lineup for N.C. State, collecting a 16-7 overall record, that included an 8-1 mark in duals and two wins over ranked opponents.
“The only difference was when I got to State it took me probably a year to even compete with the guys in the room. High school took me a little less time than that,” Faison said. “Going to the room every day and getting beat up by those guys is pretty humbling.”
Those humbling experiences only dialed in the focus of Faison, who stayed patient that his mindset would pan out in a big way.
“A lot of it is taking everything day by day, and just trying to get better than I was yesterday. That’s kind of always been my thought process,” Faison said. “Your big jumps, you’re never going to see those until they happen. You might only have four or five of those big jumps in your careers. Everything else is small stepping stones.”
That first big jump, Faison said, came two seasons ago when he defeated Appalachian State’s Thomas Flitz.
“He was my first ranked win, and that was probably the first time I had proof to what I was doing,” Faison said. “Finally beating a good guy, an NCAA qualifier, was big for me to prove to myself that what I had been doing the past couple of years had been working, and it was just going to take a little more time to get to where I wanted to be.”
Midway through this season, Faison finally got the news he wanted — a spot on the Wolfpack’s starting lineup at 174 pounds. After trying to get into the lineup at 165 pounds, which involved a challenging weight cut, Faison and his coach saw 174 pounds as his best option. Placing eighth at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas solidified him into the lineup the rest of the season at 174 pounds.
This remarkable season for Faison has come with an extra shot of encouragement with his younger brother, Aaron, a freshman in the room, going through the same trials and tribulations that Alex remembers.
“I think he inspires me so much to do everything I can in the right way,” Alex said. “Everything I do, I want him to be doing. It forces me to work so much harder, forces me to live as close to a perfect lifestyle as I can. That’s the kind of thing I want to see out of him. I want to see him replicate those same traits and qualities.”
He also remembers being in those positions, and hopes that his words of encouragement come for Aaron at the right time, like when he props up against the wall in the wrestling room deep in thought.
“That’s where you kind of start to lose focus a little bit, and at that time I wish I had somebody there to kind of talk to me. Whenever I see him down on himself, or after I see he had a bad practice, or maybe he lost a practice match, I try to talk to him and let him know it’s going to take a little bit more,” Faison said. “It’s going to take a while, but at the end of the day, you’re going to find it. You’re going to find some level of success as long as you keep working and keep doing the right things.”
Faison’s NCAA championship appearance was locked in recently at the ACC championships, hosted at home inside Reynolds Coliseum. A 4-1 mark in ACC play secured him as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and he advanced to the finals to take on Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 NCAA national champion and most outstanding wrestler.
Faison battled to a loss in a third overtime period to Lewis to finish runner-up.
“Reynolds gets pretty rowdy, especially in big matches like that. I was definitely feeding off the crowd’s energy a lot. It’s really annoying to look back on how close you were and then know you didn’t get it done,” Faison said. “I think I was just trying to wrestle hard and leave it all out there.”
Four years of work have culminated in Faison now taking the trip to the national tournament for his final tournament in Tulsa, starting Thursday as the No. 22 seed in the weight class. He opens against Nelson Brands from Iowa. The match is a start of one final journey for Faison, hoping to end Saturday night the right way.
“I want to get on the podium and become an All-American, and end my career getting my hand raised. That’s always been the goal,” Faison said. “That’s what I expect of myself is finding some level of success. At the end of the day, as long as I go out there and leave it all on the mat, and wrestle as hard as I can and put on a good show, that’s all that matters to me.”
The national tournament appearance makes Faison the first Moore County wrestler to go to the big stage since Pinecrest grad Irvin Enriquez qualified for the 2018 NCAAs. A small number of Moore County wrestlers can say they have competed among the nation’s best Division-I wrestlers like Faison will be able to say after this weekend.
“The Moore County wrestling scene is super good and is one of the best in the state, one of the best in the nation,” Faison said. “It’s weird thinking about all the guys I used to look up to who came out of Moore County, and all the guys who might be looking to me as someone they kind of want to replicate.”
That idea of being a role model for future wrestlers is another thought that Faison has embraced during his breakout season.
