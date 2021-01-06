IMG-6033.jpg

Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder closes in on the finish line during the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship meet on Wednesday. Alder earned her fourth individual conference title at the meet.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Making it down the homestretch of the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship meet at the Elks Course on Wednesday, Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder took a moment to reflect on the past four years.

“I actually remember coming right around here and I was thinking that this is the last time I’ll be running conference at Pinecrest,” she said standing near the finish line. “Looking back, I’m really glad I was able to run and have a senior year to finish it out.”

More than a minute ahead of her sister Vanessa Alder in second place, Carmen Alder had the chance to think about the memories of her time running in the conference where she has captured the individual girls title every year in high school. She did so in 18:32 on Wednesday, which is her second-fastest time in that event since her freshman year time of 18:18.

Along with Alder repeating, Pinecrest won the boys individual race with sophomore Zack Gilbertson and both teams took home the team titles

Alder’s feat of sweeping the conference titles for an entire career has never been accomplished in program history, according to longtime girls coach John Buchholz.

“She’s just been a pleasant person to work with,” he said. “You can’t ask for anything else because she keeps on helping the others.”

The girls team had its fair share of continuing program history on Wednesday as the team title marked the 29th consecutive conference championship.

IMG-6036.jpg

The Pinecrest girls cross country team holds the Sandhills Athletic Conference trophy after the team claimed the 29th straight conference title on Wednesday at the Elks Course.

“They did a good job. I told them before the race, ‘if you get out there and run your race, every one of y’all will make all-conference,’” Buchholz said. “They all stepped up and did what they are supposed to today.”

With Alder leading the way followed by sophomore Vanessa Alder in second with a time of 19:45 and junior Emma Overton in fourth with a time of 22:29, Pinecrest had all seven of its runners earn all-conference honors after finishing in the top 12.

“Everyone was sprinting their heart out there at the end,” Alder said. “I think we all did really well and I’m really proud of everyone.”

Other finishers for Pinecrest included senior Madeline Tyson finishing eighth in 23:29, freshman Ella Hope finishing 10th in 23:52, senior Beth Saunders finishing 11th in 24:39 and freshman Katie Dubose finishing 12th in 25:03.

In the team total, Pinecrest had 21 points, Scotland had 48 and Richmond had 65.

On the boys side, Gilbertson followed up winning the conference as a freshman but outpacing teammate Manny Winkley by 13 seconds for his repeat title. While the accomplishment he said was “cool,” the sophomore said the performance of his teammates stood out most to him.

IMG-6024.jpg

Pinecrest's Zack Gilbertson finishes the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship race for his second conference title on Wednesday.

“I get to push my teammates every year. Manny was coming in behind me and he was working off of me the whole time,” Gilbertson said. “I just love doing that.”

Six of the seven runners for Pinecrest earned all-conference. All seven finished in the top 15, including six of the first eight finishers coming from Pinecrest.

“They’re a young team and watching them progress over the years, they’ve turned into competitors,” Pinecrest boys coach Mike Devine said. “Today was as close to a competitive effort for those guys as we’ve done all year long. They were relaxed, but focused.”

Gilbertson paced the field in a time of 17:27, followed by Winkley in 17:40. A trio of newcomers to the program followed, with freshman Connor Cuthrell in fourth with a time of 18:05, junior Aaron Aycock, a transfer from Scotland, finishing fifth in a time of 18:33 and freshman Raymond Hoffman in sixth with a time of 18:36.

“Last year we had five seniors out of our top seven graduate,” Gilbertson said. “Then those two come in (Winkley and Aycock) and Connor and Raymond the two freshmen came in. They really stepped it up and got us in a good state of mind.”

Seniors Preston Lykins in eighth with a time of 18:41 and Joseph Brecher in 15th with a time of 20:43 rounded out the Patriots’ lineup.

The Patriots won the team championship with a score of 18 points to Scotland’s 40, Jack Britt’s 89 and Lumberton’s 121.

Pinecrest will compete in the 4A Mideast Regionals at the WakeMed Soccer Park next Saturday.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days