Making it down the homestretch of the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship meet at the Elks Course on Wednesday, Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder took a moment to reflect on the past four years.
“I actually remember coming right around here and I was thinking that this is the last time I’ll be running conference at Pinecrest,” she said standing near the finish line. “Looking back, I’m really glad I was able to run and have a senior year to finish it out.”
More than a minute ahead of her sister Vanessa Alder in second place, Carmen Alder had the chance to think about the memories of her time running in the conference where she has captured the individual girls title every year in high school. She did so in 18:32 on Wednesday, which is her second-fastest time in that event since her freshman year time of 18:18.
Along with Alder repeating, Pinecrest won the boys individual race with sophomore Zack Gilbertson and both teams took home the team titles
Alder’s feat of sweeping the conference titles for an entire career has never been accomplished in program history, according to longtime girls coach John Buchholz.
“She’s just been a pleasant person to work with,” he said. “You can’t ask for anything else because she keeps on helping the others.”
The girls team had its fair share of continuing program history on Wednesday as the team title marked the 29th consecutive conference championship.
“They did a good job. I told them before the race, ‘if you get out there and run your race, every one of y’all will make all-conference,’” Buchholz said. “They all stepped up and did what they are supposed to today.”
With Alder leading the way followed by sophomore Vanessa Alder in second with a time of 19:45 and junior Emma Overton in fourth with a time of 22:29, Pinecrest had all seven of its runners earn all-conference honors after finishing in the top 12.
“Everyone was sprinting their heart out there at the end,” Alder said. “I think we all did really well and I’m really proud of everyone.”
Other finishers for Pinecrest included senior Madeline Tyson finishing eighth in 23:29, freshman Ella Hope finishing 10th in 23:52, senior Beth Saunders finishing 11th in 24:39 and freshman Katie Dubose finishing 12th in 25:03.
In the team total, Pinecrest had 21 points, Scotland had 48 and Richmond had 65.
On the boys side, Gilbertson followed up winning the conference as a freshman but outpacing teammate Manny Winkley by 13 seconds for his repeat title. While the accomplishment he said was “cool,” the sophomore said the performance of his teammates stood out most to him.
“I get to push my teammates every year. Manny was coming in behind me and he was working off of me the whole time,” Gilbertson said. “I just love doing that.”
Six of the seven runners for Pinecrest earned all-conference. All seven finished in the top 15, including six of the first eight finishers coming from Pinecrest.
“They’re a young team and watching them progress over the years, they’ve turned into competitors,” Pinecrest boys coach Mike Devine said. “Today was as close to a competitive effort for those guys as we’ve done all year long. They were relaxed, but focused.”
Gilbertson paced the field in a time of 17:27, followed by Winkley in 17:40. A trio of newcomers to the program followed, with freshman Connor Cuthrell in fourth with a time of 18:05, junior Aaron Aycock, a transfer from Scotland, finishing fifth in a time of 18:33 and freshman Raymond Hoffman in sixth with a time of 18:36.
“Last year we had five seniors out of our top seven graduate,” Gilbertson said. “Then those two come in (Winkley and Aycock) and Connor and Raymond the two freshmen came in. They really stepped it up and got us in a good state of mind.”
Seniors Preston Lykins in eighth with a time of 18:41 and Joseph Brecher in 15th with a time of 20:43 rounded out the Patriots’ lineup.
The Patriots won the team championship with a score of 18 points to Scotland’s 40, Jack Britt’s 89 and Lumberton’s 121.
Pinecrest will compete in the 4A Mideast Regionals at the WakeMed Soccer Park next Saturday.
