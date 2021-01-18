IMG-6027.jpg

Pinecrest's Carmen Alder, left, Vanessa Alder, center, and Emma Overton, right, run off the starting line at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship earlier this month. Carmen Alder won the 4A Mideast regional championship and the Pinecrest girls team sealed a spot in Friday's state championship race.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder will run for a chance to claim her third straight individual cross country state championships after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional championship Saturday at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary.

Alder and the rest of the Pinecrest girls team qualified for the 4A state championship that will be Friday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. Also qualifying for the state championship as individuals were Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson, who was the individual champion in the boys regional race, and Union Pines’ Emily Bowbliss.

The 4A state championships will be Friday morning, and the 3A state championships will be Saturday morning.

Alder won the regional title in a time of 17:25 on the 5K course to edge out Apex’s Sarah Mitchell in second place. Vanessa Alder came in third in a time of 18:30 and sophomore Lauren Wimberly finished sixth with a time of 19:22.

IMG-6015.jpg

Pinecrest sophomore Zack Gilbertson starts the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship race at the Elks Course earlier this month. By winning the 4A Mideast regional race, Gilbertson locked in a spot in the 4A state championship on Friday.

Other finishers for the Pinecrest girls included Emma Overton in 50th, Opie Hagan in 51st, Madeline Tyson in 53rd and Beth Saunders in 61st. The Pinecrest girls finished in third place, one team point ahead of Holly Springs to claim the final spot in the state championship.

Gilbertson’s time of 15:40 topped Justin Hayes from Panther Creek by six seconds. The sophomore was the only Patriot runner to finish inside the top 20.

Other finishers for the Pinecrest boys included Adrian Archer in 23rd, Manny Winkley in 25th, Connor Cuthrell in 30th, Raymond Hoffman in 40th, Preston Lykins in 46th and Aaron Aycock in 49th. The Pinecrest boys finished 10 points out of qualifying as a team for the state championship.

PXL_20210116_172856208.MP.jpg

The Union Pines cross country team prepares to line up at the 3A Mideast regional on Saturday. Emily Bowbliss, far left, finished eighth and qualified for the 3A state championship this coming weekend.

Bowbliss came in eighth in the 3A girls regional race with a time of 19:48. Also running for the Union Pines girls was Clara Kellner in 30th, Addison Fairleigh in 31st, Laura Caviness in 35th, Eva Reinhardt in 40th and Julianna Paris in 43rd.

For the Union Pines boys, Hudson Hayes finished in 23rd place, Giovanni Rincon in 26th, Ender Limb in 34th, Richard Hoover in 50th, Zachary Rubio in 59th, Ivan Olgiati in 61st and Luke O’Donnell in 63rd.

