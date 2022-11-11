No recent high school senior class has had a four-year stint as challenging as the one the class of 2023 has seen. Their freshman year disrupted in the spring of 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the next two years the effects lingered. To handle those challenges took grit in the face of adversity.
With 16 seniors flanking him in front of a gym full of parents, teammates and coaches, Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt tried to put into words what the largest single signing class in the school’s history had gone through.
“This is more than enough to help you achieve every goal you set forth at the college of your choice,” Hewitt said. “This is an unbelievable moment for Pinecrest history.”
The baseball team and the girls lacrosse team both had four signees in the event, the most of any team.
From the defending 4A state runner-up baseball team, the Patriots’ Colby Wallace signed to East Carolina, Noah Arnett signed to Gardner-Webb, J.D. Scarbrough signed to Pitt Community College and Hunter Huneycutt signed to Appalachian State.
Wallace was twice named conference pitcher of the year and twice was named to the all-state team for the Patriots in his first two full seasons with the program.
“Wherever Colby goes, we go. Whether it’s basketball or baseball, Colby is our guy,” Hewitt said. “I can’t wait to see what (ECU) coach (Cliff) Godwin is going to do with Colby. I know for a fact that East Carolina got better today.”
Wallace appeared in 13 games this season, and amassed a 0.81 ERA. His 60 2/3 innings were a team high, as well as his 108 strikeouts. At the plate, Wallace was the team’s leading hitter with a .379 batting average and 38 RBIs. His 12 extra-base hits led the team, as did his five home runs. On the basepaths he had 16 stolen bases.
Another two-sport athlete alongside Wallace, Scarbrough’s impact with the program preceded him.
“When J.D. came to our Pinecrest family, he had a family member that said, ‘You can thank me later.’ I asked him why and he said, ‘You’re going to go to a state championship before he leaves,’” Hewitt said. “J.D. is one of the best outfielders we have had in program history.”
Scarbrough was second on the team in batting with a .343 average and 16 RBIs last season.
A key arm out of the bullpen starting out who earned his way into the starting rotation, Arnett’s fiery demeanor made him a big “dugout guy” for Pinecrest.
“When Noah came to us we were thrilled to get him on our team. Noah is a hard worker and has a tremendous work ethic and desire to succeed. He was one of those guys that had a goal of making it to play college baseball and here he is,” assistant coach Ricky Young said. “I’m looking forward to great things in the future.”
Arnett finished the season with a 1.97 ERA and had 78 strikeouts in the most appearances of any pitcher on the staff last year.
“I wouldn’t be here without my dad. He was the one who introduced me to the sport and helped mold me into the player I am today,” Arnett said. “And thanks to the coaches for the patience and the opportunity to perform.”
Huneycutt transferred to Pinecrest after playing for Scotland last season.
“Hunter is going to put the work in and is a true team player that does whatever is necessary to help the team win,” Young said.
In the past, Huneycutt showed the ability to play across the field for the team, and will be a valuable piece for the Patriots this season.
“This is a true honor because it is a hard path to make it to the college level in any sport,” Huneycutt said. “I appreciate everyone that has supported me to help get me here. And those that didn’t, thank you too, to help drive me.”
The girls lacrosse team had Chloe Baker sign with Newberry, Meredith Marchetti sign to Catawba, Mya Hausauer sign to Lynchburg, and Karsen Corbett sign to UNC Charlotte.
“It’s an absolute honor to start my time at Pinecrest introducing these four girls that I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last few years,” Pinecrest coach Steve Olzark said.
Baker was a valuable part of the Pinecrest attack over her career.
“She’s been diligent in her work ethic to continue to better her skills,” Olzark said of Baker.
Marchetti played defense last season for the Patriots, but over her time has been a team player.
“She is always playing whatever position we ask, whenever we’ve asked,” Olzark said. “She had developed with her hard work into a strong defensive (midfielder).”
Hausauer for the last two seasons has been a key piece for the Patriots’ midfield.
“She always goes the extra mile and pushes her teammates,” Olzark said.
Corbett became the first NCAA Division-I girls lacrosse signee from the school and the county, and was top attacker for the team.
“Karsen’s drive and focus is the reason why she is signing right now as the first D1 women’s lacrosse player,” Olzark said.
Corbett added: “Sports has always been a part of my life, and I’ve always had a competitive nature and I attribute that to having an older brother. I saw my brother find success at sports and I hoped that one day I would be able to follow his footsteps.”
The girls soccer program had Kassi Woolard sign with Mt. Olive, and Savannah Dunahay signed with Maryland.
Woolard developed to be a reliable goalkeeper during her time with the Patriots, and worked hard to grow with several top goalies on the same roster over the years.
“Kassi, no matter the minutes that you didn’t get, you worked. No matter the struggles that you went through, you worked. No matter how hard I put you in training, you continued to work,” outgoing assistant coach J.T. Stillwell said. “Mt. Olive is getting a very special athlete.”
Dunahay started three seasons for the Patriots and was a top tier defender on the state runner-up squad two years ago.
“I really want to thank my coaches. They’ve helped me a lot as far as mentality. My teammates have also pushed me to be better and to help the team,” Dunahay said.
Deacon Medwick and Trey Black signed from the boys lacrosse program, Medwick with Lenoir-Rhyne and Black with Hampden Sydney.
“It really has been an honor to coach, and watch, both Deacon and Trey develop as athletes, and more importantly as fine young men over the years,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “It has been extremely rewarding to witness their development from the first time they picked up a stick, to today where they both are committing to play lacrosse at the collegiate level.”
As a junior last season, Medwick was the team’s second-leading player with 70 ground balls, and led the team with 41 takeaways.
Black is a midfielder who played lacrosse locally on the club level.
As the program’s all-time assist leader, Sydney Karjala goes to Lenoir-Rhyne to play volleyball. She won four conference titles during her time at Pinecrest and was named all-conference all four years.
“You have found a way to be one of the most competitive people I have ever met,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “You have made myself and this program better by being in your presence.”
With 1,908 career assists, Karjala played a major role in Pinecrest going 89-11 over the last four seasons.
Brooke LaFrenz was a force on the tennis court for four years, never once losing to a conference opponent. She signed with East Carolina to be the program’s first NCAA Division-I signee since coach Gail Deese had been coaching since 2001.
“She’s put a lot of effort into her game, and she works very hard,” Deese said.
After losing his freshman season due to the pandemic, Holland Giles has consistently been one of the top golfers on his team and in the conference. He signed to play with Virginia Tech, marking the fifth ACC signee from Pinecrest in over 20 years.
“I can say that coach (Brian) Sharpe has got a heck of a player coming and an outstanding young man,” Pinecrest coach Rich Wainwright said.
Giles averaged a 36.7 stroke average in nine-hole matches, and that included a 30 on the front nine at Pinehurst No. 6, which was the lowest score to par Wainwright has seen as a coach.
Softball’s Frances Hanshew signed to play at N.C. Wesleyan University after an all-conference career in the outfield for the Patriots.
“She came to us as a travel softball player, and was eager to learn to get better back then as she does now. She still has that same drive to get better,” outgoing Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said. “She’s the type of player that if you tell her to run through a fence, she’ll run through a fence for you.”
Hanshew shared the team lead with 15 runs scored last season. She batted .284 with six RBIs and shared the team lead with eight extra-base hits, including six doubles.
“I want to say a huge thank you to coach Ross and (Tyrone Ross) for believing in me when no one else would and always pushing me to be the best version of myself I can be on and off the field,” Hanshew said. “I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me.”
