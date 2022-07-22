Sophia Howard, from Hudsonville, Michigan, age 15 was the youngest player at the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 6. Her caddie, John Bell, was an alternate for the field, but was never added to compete in the championship.
A busy schedule makes Sophia Howard’s head nearly spin with the fast-paced madness of her day-to-day life, but chaotic turns to quiet the second the 15-year-old hits the golf course.
“The golf course is kind of a space where I get to be in my bubble. Golf is a quiet game, it’s kind of an independent game where you don’t have to rely on a team where you need to go,” said Howard, who competed in the arm impairment category at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open,.
“During the day, I’m a very fast-paced person. I like things to be going and I’m a very organized person. Right here on the golf course, it kind of slows down. It gives my brain some time to chill out, and calm down.”
Howard, who was born with one hand, lived in her bubble for three rounds in the U.S. Adaptive Open, and loved every second of it. Born in China, Howard was introduced to the sport from her father, but never saw herself competing in a championship like this.
For that matter, no one did until the USGA’s announcement this winter that the U.S. Adaptive Open was going to be added to the offering of championships.
Two days of practice rounds and three championship rounds later and Howard was frequently mentioned as part of the history of the historic championship. At 15 years old, she was the youngest competitor in the field.
“If you had told me five years ago that I would be here as the youngest competitor in the very first Adaptive Open, I wouldn’t be able to wrap my mind around that concept,” Howard said. “At a very young age, I really didn’t know how to play golf and I had to adapt to the sport. That motivated me to be more patient with the game.”
She hung around after her final round, like many of the competitors, to take in the championship closing out on the 18th green and also watched as 16 other golfers received copper medals from winning their impairment categories. The ceremony had a feel of a family reunion as rounds of applause and lines of high-fives greeted those players.
Howard’s previous experience with adaptive golf championships included competing in the North American One-Armed Golf Association’s junior league. She was the only player from her league to compete.
“The biggest thing with golf is the relationships you build, and NAOAGA does that. There’s a junior group that’s pretty tight. We text now and then and we like to smack talk each other, which is great,” Howard said. “And the adults are also great. Jonathan (Snyder), I met him in an event through there. There’s a lot of opportunities that they’ve given us too. They take us out to events.”
This championship brought more than one element of newness on the golf course for Howard. Along with the championship being played for the first time, Howard’s caddie was new to her. John Bell, an alternate to compete in the leg impairment, caddied for Howard. Bell has been a prominent player and proponent for adaptive golf, and saw a chance to make his mark at the Adaptive Open.
“I thought he would be a good guy to be my caddie. He’s very experienced and I trusted what he was doing,” Howard said. “Practice rounds helped. He was a very experienced golfer. His experience helped us out. He’s a smart guy, he knows what he’s doing. There were maybe a few times (we disagreed on the shot), but it was all right. It worked out just fine.”
Howard’s father was set to be on the bag this week, being that he was the inspiration for her picking up golf in the first place when he first took her to the course five years ago. Two years later she was competing in tournaments.
“He’s been on the bag a few times, but this is a special event, and I wanted him to just be my dad,” Howard said.
The future of the U.S. Adaptive Open is bright, and Howard is perhaps one of the of the brightest stars after entering the field at such a young age. Her first voyage from Michigan to Pinehurst provided a lot of learning lessons after finishing second in the arm impairment category.
But most of all, she brings a passion to help the championship grow.
“I think it’s very eye-opening. It’s huge, right? There’s a lot of things you can do, and just to see the adaptive golf community around the world going in the right direction,” Howard said. “Hopefully this means the right thing, right? That adaptive golf will get more publicity, more media, more stuff to get in the right direction.
“I hope it’s very eye-opening to them that you can be 10 years old and work hard, believe in yourself and get here.”