Sophia Howard, Hudsonville, Mich.

Sophia Howard, from Hudsonville, Michigan, strikes a smile walking off the 10th tee in the first round of the U.S. Adaptive Open.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A busy schedule makes Sophia Howard’s head nearly spin with the fast-paced madness of her day-to-day life, but chaotic turns to quiet the second the 15-year-old hits the golf course.

“The golf course is kind of a space where I get to be in my bubble. Golf is a quiet game, it’s kind of an independent game where you don’t have to rely on a team where you need to go,” said Howard, who competed in the arm impairment category at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open,.

U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf for The Pilot Newspaper

Sophia Howard watches a putt in the second round of the Adaptive Open on Tuesday.
U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf for The Pilot Newspaper

Sophia Howard, from Hudsonville, Michigan, age 15 was the youngest player at the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 6. Her caddie, John Bell, was an alternate for the field, but was never added to compete in the championship.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days