The AC Sandhills 16-and-under girls soccer team will compete in the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Tournament in Texas in June.

The ACS 16-and-under Orange girls soccer team is going to be living on Frisco time come mid-June.

The AC Sandhills girls team advanced through state play to earn the right to represent their age group from the state of North Carolina in the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Tournament in Frisco, Texas from June 15-19.

The girls will face championship teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee in an effort to earn a spot at the National Presidents Cup competition in Greensboro in July.

“I am very excited for this opportunity for these girls,” said Julio Penalillo, the AC Sandhills director of soccer. “This is a great honor for our club to be represented on a national level, and win or lose we are happy to have these girls represent our club here in Moore County.”

Coach Tyler Herbst is excited the club has the opportunity to represent the state.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around often, as it takes a solid month and a half of quality qualifying soccer to make it to this point, to play in regionals,” he said. “This group of girls has already made a strong impact on North Carolina Youth Soccer, as they recently won the North Carolina Division 1 East Division this past regular season and have been promoted to the NC Premier Division beginning in August. I believe they will have an even greater impact at regionals.”

Coach Herbst had the opportunity to take his 14-and-under girls team to regionals in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in 2017, where that team advanced all the way to the regional championship.

The team is looking for help from supporters of youth sports to step up and help them get there. A GoFundMe page has been created and donations are being accepted by AC Sandhills to help with the travel expenses of the trip to Texas for the tournament.

