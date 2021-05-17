The AC Sandhills 08 boys travel soccer team won the 2021 Summer Starters Tournament recently, playing in three games. The team scored 13 goals and only allowed one goal scored in the event. Team members are: William Pittman, William Chopping, Daniel O’Reilly, Keating Brown, Keifer Strom, Aiden Grindle, Joshua Mandell, Junius McCall, Michael Pandich, Benjamin Sutton, Cooper Hansen, Harrison Butler, Kayden Cote, Dylan Greaves and Zach Simpson.The team is coached by Solomon Nii Ayie Boye, and Kyle Brown is the manager.
AC Sandhills Soccer Team Lights Out for Tournament Title
- Staff Report
