The AC Sandhills '08 boys soccer team claimed the 2021 Charlotte Invitational championship recently after a perfect two-day run.
The AC Sandhills 08 Orange Boys played four games over two days, had four wins. The team had 11 goals scored, and only allowed two goals in the event.
The team was made up of: William Pittman, William Chopping, Daniel O’Reilly, Keating Brown, Keifer Strom, Joshua Mandell, Michael Pandich, Benjamin Sutton, Harrison Butler, Kayden Cote, Dylan Greaves, Zach Simpson, Elijah Clark, Kaeden Sovey, Eder Hermosa, Jose Maldonado-Rodriguez Jr, Rafael Romero Pulido and Ricardo Silva Pina.
Solomon Nii Ayie Boye was the coach of the team and the manager was Kyle Brown.