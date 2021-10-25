ACS U16 Title.png

The AC Sandhills Orange 16-and-under team won the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association Division 1 East Title Saturday. Team members pictured, front row from left to right: Emma Clark, Destyni McDonough, Addison Nordgren, Sofia Kaczmarek, Landry Hicks, Brooke Burrus, Leah Morris and Brooke Going. Back row from left to right: Kaleigh Cloninger, Sarah Kennedy, Arden Johnson, Riley Pittman, Anna Depenbrock, Samantha Nickel, Ella Walker, Grace Queen, Abbie Robbins, Jadyn Lamielle and coach Tyler Herbst.

 Contributed photo

The AC Sandhills Orange 16-and-under girls team claimed the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association Division 1 East Title on Saturday.

The team won their final state league match, 3-1, against the undefeated North Carolina Football Club to finish the state league season with a perfect 7-0 record. The ACS Orange team scored 36 goals for whole season, and only allowed four goals against in those seven matches.

Being crowned champions of the Division 1 East State League means the team will be promoted to the North Carolina Premier Division, one of North Carolina’s highest levels of youth soccer, in the Fall 2022 season. In addition to winning the state division, the team also earned the No. 1 seed for the North Carolina Kepner President’s State Cup which will take place next weekend in Asheville.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days