The AC Sandhills Orange 16-and-under girls team claimed the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association Division 1 East Title on Saturday.
The team won their final state league match, 3-1, against the undefeated North Carolina Football Club to finish the state league season with a perfect 7-0 record. The ACS Orange team scored 36 goals for whole season, and only allowed four goals against in those seven matches.
Being crowned champions of the Division 1 East State League means the team will be promoted to the North Carolina Premier Division, one of North Carolina’s highest levels of youth soccer, in the Fall 2022 season. In addition to winning the state division, the team also earned the No. 1 seed for the North Carolina Kepner President’s State Cup which will take place next weekend in Asheville.