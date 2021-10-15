The AC Sandhills 08 Boys team won the 2021 Burlington Shoot Out Championship as the team claimed the title in penalty kicks in the title match. Both teams were locked in a scoreless tie before the Orange team came out on top. The team won four games over the two-day tournament in Burlington.
Team members include: William Pittman, William Chopping, Daniel O’Reilly, Keating Brown, Keifer Strom, Joshua Mandell, Michael Pandich, Benjamin Sutton, Harrison Butler, Kayden Cote, Dylan Greaves, Zach Simpson, Elijah Clark, Kaeden Sovey, Eder Hermosa, Jose Maldonado-Rodriguez Jr, Rafael Romero Pulido and Ricardo Silva Pina.
The team is coached by Solomon Nii Ayie Boye and team manager Kyle Brown.