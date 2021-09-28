The AC Sandhills 08 Orange boys soccer team claimed two wins last weekend in shutout fashion. On Saturday, the team beat NCFC 08 Gold HSFV by a score of 7-0 and on Sunday the team won 6-0 against NCFC Red North.
The team includes William Pittman, William Chopping, Daniel O’Reilly, Keating Brown, Keifer Strom, Joshua Mandell, Michael Pandich, Benjamin Sutton, Harrison Butler, Kayden Cote, Dylan Greaves, Zach Simpson, Elijah Clark, Kaeden Sovey, Eder Hermosa, Jose Maldonado-Rodriguez Jr, Rafael Romero Pulido and Ricardo Silva Pina.
The team is coached by Solomon Nii Ayie Boye, and managed by Kyle Brown.