Will McGee hits his first tee shot of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships Thursday at Talamore Golf Resort. McGee made his return to the Sandhills this week after coming with his mother, Annika Sorenstam, in June for the Women’s Open. During that week, he recorded a hole-in-one on The Cradle.

The last time Will McGee came to the Sandhills, he was a spectator at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles by day, and the talk of The Cradle by evening. Staying at Pinehurst, the 11-year-old from Orlando, Florida, heard about The Cradle short course at the resort, and his inquisitive mind led his family to the 10-acre, par-3 course.

Just one round wasn't enough though.

Will McGee watches as his putt nears the hole Thursday.
Will McGee and his father, Mike, smile while staring down a putt at Talamore Golf Resort Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.
Will McGee smiles in the shade of an umbrella on the second tee at Talamore Golf Resort Thursday.

