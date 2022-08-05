The last time Will McGee came to the Sandhills, he was a spectator at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles by day, and the talk of The Cradle by evening. Staying at Pinehurst, the 11-year-old from Orlando, Florida, heard about The Cradle short course at the resort, and his inquisitive mind led his family to the 10-acre, par-3 course.
Just one round wasn't enough though.
“I heard about The Cradle before and I had never played it and I was like, ‘Mom, can we go play The Cradle?’” Will remembers asking. “And she was like, ‘Sure.’ Eventually we were playing it over and over that week.”
Getting to go back out to the course wasn’t a hard sell for the family, with his mother, Annika Sorenstam, competing in the Women’s Open that week.
Sorenstam’s return to the Open was a headliner that balmy week in June, but Will left his own mark in the area. After the Wednesday practice round, Will and his family made a return trip to The Cradle, and he recorded a hole-in-one on the fifth hole.
“It was a 60 (degree wedge) that went one hop and in,” Will casually said after his first round of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships Thursday.
The hole-in-one was his first, and the nickname “Ace” was born from it.
“I mean, we called him ‘Ace’ last night. That was his nickname, and every time we said ‘Ace,’ he lit up,” Sorenstam said after her first round at the Open. “He called his buddies. He has a friend in Nevada, Mason, and Mason is a good player. Mason hasn’t had a hole-in-one I’ve just found out.”
When Will and his father, Mike, came to town for the world championships this week, The Cradle was the first stop on the McGees’ list of courses to play.
“Most par-3 courses, for me, it’s like a hybrid type of thing. This one, at the farthest, was an 8-iron. It was difficult with all the slope, but it was also easier with a shorter club,” Will said. “It’s also fun with all the people there watching. You come down one hole and look five holes over and see more golf.”
After his last trip included multiple trips to The Cradle, and watching his mom play in a major championship for the first time in his life, this trip to the Sandhills marks Will’s chance to play on a bigger golf stage. It’s his first time playing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.
Will’s short game has been his trademark, and is his favorite part of the game as he practices accuracy with a lob wedge in his hand alongside Sorenstam. Mike even has coined a phrase when he’s on the bag and his son walks up to a tricky lie around the greens.
“I just try to encourage him, and tell him, ‘I need a Will McGee special on this hole,’ which is a cool up and down,” Mike said.
“Sometimes if I hit it bad, and then he says it the next time, I’m like, ‘If I do what I did last time, don’t say it again,’” Will says with a laugh.
Kids say the darndest things.
This week has been an eye opener for both with the world’s best playing across 15 courses in the area, and Will competing in the boys 11 division at Talamore Golf Resort.
“My dad is like, ‘You have the best short game,’ and then you come here and all the kids have a great short game,” Will said. “You have to do really well to do pretty good here.”
Golf is a humbling sport, no matter what age or skill level. Will seems to have a firm grasp of handling adversity when it happens on the course, and not allowing it to linger for more than a few seconds after a bad shot is struck or an unlucky break happens.
“I just pay attention to the next shot, and not be like if I would’ve done this on the last hole, or if I would’ve hit it here I would’ve had a much better shot than way over here,” Will said. “Just keeping your head in the game with what you’re about to do, and not feeling bad because you were so unlucky.”
“Mommy probably taught you that,” Mike said, and Will agreed.
In his first round at Talamore, a mishap on the par-3 15th hole happened when Will hit a wayward shot and played a ball that wasn’t his that he discovered as he cleaned it on the green. He took a 9 on the scorecard, but the score reflected a proud father moment for Mike.
“Admitting we played the wrong ball, I told him I was proud of him for that. That means more to me than having a bad score,” Mike said. “Today was not what we wanted on the course, but he kept his head up and I was proud of him. He kept fighting, and we’ve got tomorrow.”
The lessons learned and the takeaways off the golf course will be a major thought the McGees will take back to Florida, when they will reunite with the rest of the family to discuss their golf trips.
“It’s just fun because then these kids you meet now, you could meet later in your life playing tournaments again, and you can make more friends,” Will said.
The rest of the pageantry and support the world championships provided was another way the McGees were taken aback this week.
“The Parade of Nations was awesome. It was good to see some of his little buddies and all of the countries represented. U.S. Kids does such a great job of putting this on. There’s so many kids at different age levels,” Mike said. “I’m impressed with how well they do and thankful for putting such great events on for these kids to make them feel like pros for the week.”
Worldwide golf was a common theme this week for the family, with Sorenstam, and sister, Ava, on a trip to Scotland. The ladies played The Old Course at St. Andrews on Wednesday.
“We’re lucky to be here, probably the American home of golf and they’re over in the literal home of golf,” Mike said. “It’s pretty cool because golf takes you to great places.”
Even in the heat of an afternoon round that didn’t go as planned, Will continues to look to the positive side of the guys trip to Pinehurst.
“It’s been really fun. Today on the course, I was doing terrible, but he helped me stay in it and tried to help me keep my focus,” Will said. “It’s been a lot of fun so far.”
And as for who is having more fun on their golf getaways?
“Probably us,” Will said.
