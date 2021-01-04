Every now and then things topple in my life. Recently, I’ve been struggling with a loss of “life-force.” Instead of staying stuck, I reached out to a great new colleague. He validated my need to recapture my energy as the most important thing. He helped me to face my real need and to resolve it when he asked me,“What do you need to do to recapture your energy, Veronica?”
I loved his question because it redirected my mind from focusing on the problem to focusing on the solution. His question turned the steering wheel of my mind 180 degrees. Right after that conversation, I realized the PNC Championship was in town. I knew if I could get in, it would be a great mental break for me and a day of recapturing my energy.
Only problem being, they were not letting people into the tournament. “I’m going anyway, God. You’re just going to have to make a way.” I went by faith.
When I arrived at the gate, they did not let me in. I parked my car elsewhere and walked to another entry point.
“Do you have credentials?”
“No,” I replied, “but I spoke at this event last year and I would love to follow the players.”
The man replied, “Go to the tournament office over there and ask them.”
I did. The woman made a phone call, explained who I was, and promptly handed me a “rare” grounds ticket. I was in.
I found Tiger Woods’ group and had the rare blessing of following him and his son, Charlie, for nine holes, with only about 20 people watching. When done, I watched them practice on the tee and then proceed to the putting green. After seeing him decline a photo with a couple in front of me, I did not approach him.
While on the putting green, Joe LaCava, his caddie, was standing right in front of me. He turned around and I calmly said to him, “Can I share a great story with you?” He said, “Yes.”
I then proceeded to tell him the story of teaching my mom to play golf at 85 when she was given six months to live, and how she loved Tiger Woods, and how he was the center of so many of our conversations.
“Thirteen years ago at this time, my mom passed away. It would mean the world to me to have a picture with him in honor of the memory of my mother.”
“Let me see what I can do,” Joe said.
After Tiger was done practicing, Joe turned to me and said, “Follow us out.” I did. Tiger was walking with me! Once we went to the front of the clubhouse, Joe introduced me to him, and I spurted out my story to Tiger about my mom. I was nervous but forthright.
To my astonishment, he stopped for me to hear my story and was truly touched. I felt his compassion and a few times he expressed an “ahh” like a “that’s so great” expression. “What you have with your son on the front end of life, I had with my mom on the back end of life,” I told him with joy. I truly think he was blessed to hear the story, especially the part where I told him after giving my mother her grip on her first lesson, that she took a natural waggle.
“Mom! Where did you get that waggle? I don’t waggle the club,” I said.
“That’s how Tiger Woods does it,” She exclaimed with joy and a chuckle, then proceeded to whack her 8-iron about 100 yards on her first try. Charlie, Tiger’s son was there, and I could tell the story was blessing him, too.
I left the course jazzed with joy. It has been some time since I felt I stepped out in faith on something, and this was truly a day to remember. I know Mom was up there smiling down on me. I think meeting Tiger Woods was her Christmas present to me.
In a time when Christmas and grief can travel together, I decided to lift myself out of my fog and malaise, travel by faith instead, and look where I ended up — in a magical moment with Tiger Woods.
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. Her book “The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life” is available on Amazon.com