The United States Golf Association has a long history of hosting golf championships for golfers of any age or gender, but this summer will bring a one-of-a-kind national golf championship to Pinehurst in the form of the U.S. Adaptive Open.
For the first time in the history of the USGA, disabled golfers will compete in a 54-hole stroke play championship, with the inaugural playing held from July 18 to 20 on Pinehurst No. 6.
“It embodies everything the USGA is about. The U.S. Adaptive Open showcases and celebrates the adaptive golf community by providing the same stage that we provide for every other demographic in the game,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championship officer for the USGA. “They are all chasing their dream to play in and win a national championship.
“During this journey we’ve confirmed what we thought we knew, that players in the adaptive space just want to be like everybody else. They just want to be golfers. We are proud to give them that opportunity.”
The plans to create this championship began five years ago when the USGA announced its intentions to include adaptive golf into its championships, Bodenhamer said, and the last five years has led USGA officials out to a slew of adaptive golf championships across the country.
Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, a senior director of championships, spent time across the country looking at tips and techniques that needed to be added for the inaugural playing of the championship that was announced in December.
“Seeing everyone here right now and seeing the players here, this is the first time for me it has felt tangible that the U.S. Adaptive Open is real and it’s about to happen,” he said during the championship’s media day Monday that brought USGA officials and four golfers with different impairments to get a feel for the course.
“My first reaction was pleasure because it is honestly about time that the USGA appreciated that the adaptive golf program is as widespread as it is,” said Greg Hooper, a visually impaired golfer and president for the U.S. Blind Golf Association, who took part in the media day.
Along with creating a stage for a new demographic of golfers, the USGA sees other potential avenues to grow the game of golf in the adaptive community, and even to the largest stage for disabled athletes.
“It’s our desire since we’ve announced this championship to really do everything we can do to do our part to encourage the International Paralympic Committee to include golf in 2028 when the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games come to Los Angeles,” Bodenhamer said. “The USGA’s been an integral part of golf in the Olympics.”
Along with bridging the gap for golf to be included in the future at Paralympics, Bodenhamer noted how the inclusion of golf in the Olympics has led to an increase of awareness and funding for the sport.
The process of selecting a host for the inaugural championship came down to a number of factors that included playability for the golfers, as well as the infrastructure for safe transportation and accessibility.
“When the USGA approached us with this opportunity, we gladly accepted,” Pinehurst Vice President Matt Massei said.
With nine courses to choose from, the USGA selected the No. 6 course as the host for this year’s championship, as well as the second playing next summer.
“For us creating a championship that is inclusive of all different impairment categories, we wanted to find a golf course from a rules of golf perspective and playability standpoint that was going to be basically the same for every player, regardless of disability,” Tangtiphaiboontana said. “Looking at Pinehurst No. 6, there’s no forced carries over penalty areas, all the bunkers have shallow bunker entrances, there’s cart path tee to green with no curbing and there were at least five teeing areas on every single hole. It gave us the most flexibility in conducting this championship in equal capacity for all players, regardless of impairment.”
A field of 96 players, with at least five male players and two female players per impairment category will make up the field.
The impairment categories are: arm impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee, vision impairment, intellectual impairment, neurological impairment, seated players and short stature.
“Although the USGA is about identifying the best player in each community and demographic, we also want to be inclusive that every player of every impairment category has a chance to compete in this championship,'' Tangtiphaiboontana said.
