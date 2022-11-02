The start of the N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs means a little extra time spent in the film room for coaches across the state, trying their best to learn about their upcoming opponents.
After weeks of seeing similar opponents on film from conference games, the playoffs bring a challenge for the coaching staff as well.
“It’s a lot more film study. You’ve been able to watch some of those teams throughout the season, so even though you are preparing for Scotland, you’ve seen what Hoke’s done,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “You may spend four or five or six hours on film on the weekends. This weekend I’ve logged somewhere close to 12 hours on film.”
The Patriots host Laney in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m., hoping to post a better finish to the season than last year. A year ago, Pinecrest hosted Rolesville, falling 56-32, in the first round of the playoffs.
No. 7 Pinecrest (8-2) opens with a No. 26 Laney (6-4) team, who, like last year, is a tough first draw for the Patriots.
“They’re not your normal 20-whatever seed, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Eddins said of the Bucs.
Finishing fourth in the Mideastern Conference, the Bucs played tight in their three league losses to New Hanover, North Brunswick and Hoggard, losing by a combined 30 points in the three losses.
“They’ve got a good football team with a lot of injuries. I really think that if they would’ve stayed healthy, they had a chance to win that conference,” Eddins said. “The losses they had were very close losses.”
Leading Laney’s offense is senior quarterback Ty Little with 1,975 yards and 21 touchdowns to four interceptions. He has a host of talented receivers, starting with sophomore Hampton Roderick with 932 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Seniors Daren Brown and Carson Adkins each have over 30 catches this season.
Junior Sean Leonard leads the running game with 752 yards and five touchdowns. That area of the offense has been depleted with injuries, with several upperclassmen posting four or more touchdowns earlier in the season before being sidelined.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior middle linebacker Logan Myers has 70 tackles and six tackles for loss, and senior outside linebacker Gio Merced has 48 tackles and seven tackles for loss this season.
“They’ve got a great quarterback, some really dynamic receivers. On defense they’ve got an outside linebacker that’s a really good player and an inside player that’s a really good player, and they’re really big on the offensive and defensive line,” Eddins said.
After claiming the school’s first football conference title, Eddins added what the postseason means for the program in his first season.
“Well you’ve worked hard all offseason and all season to put yourself in this position. It’s kind of the icing that’s on top of the cake. It puts everything in perspective, we are six weeks away from our ultimate goal, and that’s not very many days,” Eddins said. “Not very many Mondays and we talked about that earlier today.”
Pinecrest defeated Union Pines at home, 24-7, to end the regular season, and the fight provided by the rival Vikings helped to keep Pinecrest sharp now entering the postseason.
“I was glad we had to focus and we were in a fight because that helps us going forward. From now on, it’s going to be a fight. There’s not going to be any blowouts,” Eddins said.
Pinecrest has won its last three meetings with Laney, including a 13-7 win in the first round of the 2013 state playoffs.
The winner takes on either Jack Britt or Jordan in the second round.
Home Field Awaits North Moore Versus Lejune
It wasn’t too long ago that the North Moore football team found itself in a reversal of the roles it will be in Friday against Lejune. North Moore was one of the last teams into the state playoff field for several years a decade ago, traveling to state powerhouses to face an uneven matchup.
That was the past, and the Mustangs (10-0) start the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the 1A East, with home field advantage possible through the fourth round of the playoffs. The start of the playoffs brings No. 31 Lejune (0-10) to Robbins.
The Devil Pups have lost their last 27 matchups, with their last win on the field coming in the season opener of the 2019 season. But don’t let the record fool you, North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said.
“They’ve really got a good offense. I know people are going to look at me and say I’m crazy because of their record and that type of thing. They have really good concepts offensively as far as throwing the football goes,” he said. “It’s stuff we haven’t seen this year and stuff we haven’t had to prepare for. It’s a big challenge to be in the right spots and make sure we put pressure up front.”
A pass-heavy Lejune team enters the first round, but a majority of the team’s turnovers have been through the air. Sophomore quarterback Conner Shea has passed for 1,823 yards and 11 touchdowns with 24 interceptions thrown. Senior Adam Evans leads the receivers with 635 yards, and a trio of sophomores Trevor Highsmith, Malachi Moore and Aiden Sullivan also contribute in the passing game.
North Moore’s defense enters the playoffs as the lowest scoring in 1A football, and has posted four shutouts this season. Included in that defensive group’s standout statistics this year are 21 interceptions. Five players have multiple interceptions this season.
“Guys are in the right spots and they’re doing their jobs and getting picks because somebody else has done their job. That’s what I love,” Carrouth said. “It breaks down throughout our guys and it tells you a lot about how we are doing a good job as a team. We’re all doing our jobs as a team and one guy gets the opportunity to shine a little bit.”
On the offensive side of the ball, running backs Jakarey Gillis and Kolby Ritchie have surpassed 1,000 yards this season, ranking 12th and 13th in the state in rushing yards. North Moore is the only team in 1A football to have two ball carriers in the top 15 in the state for rushing yards.
The winner of this matchup faces either Bertie or Pender in the second round of the state playoffs.
“It all starts with the guys up front. The big boys have done a tremendous job this year, and have gotten better week to week to week, and that needs to continue to happen,” Carrouth said. “Our backs have done a great job of trusting their blocks, being in the right spots and knowing that good things are going to happen as a result of that.”
Carrouth said he hopes to see the Mustangs build momentum in the first round of the playoffs with both sides of the ball starting strong, and carrying it over four four quarters against Lejune. A win would match the program record for most wins in a season.
