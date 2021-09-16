One truly is the loneliest number, making this a pretty lonely week for high school football locally with one game on the docket.
I’m not sure what I will do Friday night, only having to keep up with the score of the one game I’m at, and only having to write the recap of one football game. But being on the road, that extra time will most likely be offset with a trip going back and forth on U.S. 1.
Union Pines is no stranger to lonesome, after sitting out the first week of the season in COVID-19 protocol, a break that the team is still trying to recover from. This week and the previous contest have brought about tough matchups to try and work out the kinks that come with early season football.
I’m above .500 with my picks, but just barely now with my record through Week 4 standing at 6-5.
Union Pines at Lee County
Lee County is a St. Pauls-like team, according to Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale, comparing this week’s opponent to the team the Vikings just lost to. But the Yellow Jackets lack one feature back like the Bulldogs had, and don’t have the dominance up front on offense like St. Pauls does. Even still to be compared on that same level means this game could get out of hand if the Vikings can’t be efficient and free of turnovers on offense.
The best defense for Union Pines also happens to be its offense burning clock running the ball to keep its defense refreshed to go out there and stop one of the top 3A teams in the state. If the Vikings are unable to establish the run early on, short fields and quick scores could come with regularity for the Yellow Jackets
Lee County 49, Union Pines 20
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.