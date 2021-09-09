While football season has been going on the last four weeks for high school players and fans, this weekend marks where all three levels, high school, college and professional are all playing on the same weekend since fall 2019.
Due to North Carolina high school football playing in the spring last season, this feeling of pigskin overload all weekend brings back simpler times before social distancing was something that we said and heard on a daily basis. It just so happens that the fall 2019 was the last time Pinecrest started the season 4-0, which is where the Patriots hope to be after the end of the game Friday night.
A rough week last week for my picks has me sitting at .500 record, with my record through Week 3 standing at 4-4.
Grimsley at Pinecrest
There were very few people outside of the Pinecrest fieldhouse that thought the Patriots could be within spitting distance of a perfect record through nonconference play. Now 48 minutes against a defending state champion team separates Pinecrest from a perfect nonconference schedule. This is the final test before Sandhills Athletic Conference play starts at Richmond for the Patriots in two weeks.
I’ve been burnt once before the season picking against Pinecrest in a big-time matchup. This team has shown it’s capable of winning games doing whatever it takes to get the job done. I have high hopes of a great ballgame, with a late score sealing this one for Pinecrest.
Pinecrest 31, Grimsley 28
St. Pauls at Union Pines
Both of these teams were in similar positions to open the season: sitting at home in COVID-19 quarantine. St. Pauls’ time away cost it the first two weeks of the season, while Union Pines just lost its home opener against Montgomery Central. Now three weeks later, this is the home opener for the Vikings as they catch the Bulldogs on a short week, after the visiting team opened the season Monday morning.
The Bulldogs’ start to the season Monday was stronger than what has been shown in two weeks for Union Pines. If the Vikings can limit turnovers, they can keep it close, but St. Pauls’ run game is a difficult force to slow down.
St. Pauls 35, Union Pines 24
North Moore at West Columbus
My group text withs some of my friends who are sports writers has a common phrase we use whenever we can fit it in conversation: “Six points ain’t nothing for a Mustang.” The saying originated when the former South Robeson High School, whose mascot was a Mustang, went to West Columbus. A South Robeson fan shouted that saying from the stands after an early West Columbus score. It would be very fitting to come from some of North Moore’s faithful in Cerro Gordo Friday night as well.
The Mustangs look to have turned the corner and before opening conference play, and this game should provide little resistance.
North Moore 49, West Columbus 6
