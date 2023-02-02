Another large crop of Pinecrest student-athletes signed their names on a National Letter of Intent inside the school’s gym to lock in their athletic future at the collegiate level Wednesday.
Patriot athletes from the football, track and field, softball and lacrosse programs were honored for their signing.
“We really wanted to make sure that our underclassmen athletes see their seniors sign and move on to the next place,” Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said. “Each year we challenge our student-athletes to take what they learn from here at Pinecrest High School to wherever they go.”
Five football players from this year’s conference championship team signed to the next level, including a pair that will be teammates at the next level.
All-conference running back Nahjiir Seagraves signed to St. Andrews University.
“He’s one of the best leaders on and off the field. He does a great job in the community and everybody he touches remembers Nahjiir,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “He’s one of the guys that when he says something, everybody listens.”
Seagraves rushed for a team-high 1,199 yards and nine touchdowns in an injury-riddled senior season. He joins former Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin, who now coaches the Knights.
“I just want to start off saying thank you to mom, dad, God and all my friends and family,” Seagraves said. “I want to thank them for making the differences on and off the field.”
Michael Suther, a defensive lineman, signed to St. Andrews as well.
“One of the biggest things I noticed about Michael when I first got here is the young man has a motor that never stops,” Eddins said. “His work ethic is second to none and the thing I also enjoyed about him is he was always asking what he can do to get better.”
On Pinecrest's defensive line, Suther had 26 total tackles and three tackles for loss.
“It was hard to learn new positions, playing all three positions on the defensive line,” Suther said. “I just want to thank everyone for being there.”
Wade Harris was the football team’s lone Division-I signee, and will head to North Carolina Central in the fall.
“I want to thank my parents for allowing me to play the sport, I love them for that,” Harris said. “I want to thank my coaches, track and football, old and new, for pushing me to become a better athlete.”
The leader of the Pinecrest secondary finished with 33 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as an all-conference player.
“One reason his stats there like interceptions and what not were not bigger was because everyone stayed away from him. Wade is the definition of a shutdown corner. Half that field was shut down,” Eddins said. “I’m very excited for Wade and excited for what his future can become.”
After being the school’s third player elected to the Shrine Bowl, Roston Barber signed with UNC Pembroke to play on the offensive line.
“He was one of the best leaders we had for our entire team if you ask me. Roston was for sure one of the nastiest players I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching, and that is a compliment,” Eddins said.
Barber’s all-conference season helped the Pinecrest offense tally 385 points this season and amassed 4,810 yards of total offense.
“I’d like to extend a special thank you to all the past and present football coaches that I’ve had,” Barber said.
John Luke Taylor signed with Lenoir-Rhyne to fulfill his lifelong goal.
“Growing up it was a dream to play in college and pursue my passion,” Taylor said. “I realized early in my playing career that it would take dedication to get where I wanted to be at. I’m grateful for my time at Pinecrest, but I’m more grateful for the experiences that made me the person I am today.”
Taylor played the not-so-glorious position of nose guard for the Patriots, and had 26 tackles this season.
“This young man is a Patriot to his core. If you cut John Luke, he bleeds green and gold,” Eddins said. “He’s one of the toughest young me I’ve ever coached or been around.”
Two of the Patriots’ top track and field athletes signed to play at the Division-I level.
As a distance runner and a cross country standout, Zack Gilbertson signed with Ole Miss, one of the top cross country programs in the nation.
“It’s been a delight to watch him perform, no doubt about it, but the thing we are most proud of as coaches isn’t his athletic performance,” Pinecrest coach Mike Devine said. “Trying to be a member of the team when he started, to truly being the leader as he finishes as just as enjoyable to watch.”
Gilberton was a four-time conference runner of the year, and he closed out his cross country career with a 4A state title.
“My athletic career in high school has been a bumpy ride, but without my friends, family, coaches and teammates, I wouldn’t be signing to one of the best programs in the nation,” Gilbertson said. “I want to thank all of you.”
Shaun Thomas heads to High Point, where he joins the track and field team as a high-jump specialist.
“His athletic performance really isn’t the defining element of Shaun Thomas,” Devine said. “I got to speak with the High Point coach and the message I gave to her and I mean this is you can build a program around Shaun Thomas.”
Thomas claimed seventh at the state outdoor meet last season, and second at the state indoor meet a year ago.
“To my mom, you knew the goal since day one, for granny to have a grandson to go to college, and we did that. Me and you together, we did that, and that’s what we’re up here today,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait to get to work and defend the team.”
Two athletes who competed for the track and field program in the fall also signed to the college level.
Lauren Wimberly was the two-time conference runner of the year in cross country, and she will compete next year at UNC Charlotte.
“She’s been a plus to the team all along,” Pinecrest coach John Buchholz said. “We’re looking forward to an illustrious career at UNC Charlotte. Her family has been real supportive of our team and we’re going to miss her.”
Wimberly also competed at the state championships the last two seasons.
“Starting with the Alder family introducing me to competitive running, training and all the aspects of the sport, it has enabled me to continue my love for the sport in high school,” Wimberly said. “I am super excited for what the future offers and can’t wait to go to UNC Charlotte.”
Ella Pate, who ran cross country in the fall, signed with Middlebury in Vermont where she will play volleyball.
“This year she really made an impact on our team with her running ability, but more than that as a team leader,” Buchholz said. “She really added a lot to the team this year. I wish we had her for four years and not one.”
Pate was a transfer into Pinecrest this season, and competed in cross country for the first time.
“I want to thank my teammates, both on the court at Piedmont, and here in cross country and track, who have helped me to be better, faster, communicate more and everything in between,” Pate said.
Karma Morrison signed to Salem College, where she will bring her powerful bat after being a leader for the Patriots last season.
“I’ve been able to watch Karma grow as a player and as an individual over the last 11 years. She started playing coach pitch for my parents at the age of seven and hasn’t put down a ball or a bat since,” former Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said. “Whatever is asked of her to do, she always does it without any complaining.
Morrison led the team with 21 RBIs and batted .300 last season. She also blasted three home runs.
“I’d like to thank my friends, family and coaches for all the effort and time into making me the person and player I am today,” Morrison said.
Fellow corner infielder Lauren Jefferson signed with William Peace.
“One of the first things that I ask the student-athletes that I work with is what is your aspirations and what do you want to do with the game?” Jefferson’s hitting coach Jeff Casper said. “Her first thought was college softball.”
As a junior last year, Jefferson hit .263 with five RBIs.
“I would like to thank my friends and family for being there for me. I’d like to thank my coaches, coach Ross and coach Jeff for believing in me when it felt like no one else did,” Jefferson said.
Eric Fruge signed to play lacrosse at the next level at Mt. Olive after a career as a defensive leader for the boys lacrosse team.
“Eric puts everything he has into being successful on the field, both at practice and in the games, and this work ethic has developed him into a phenomenal lacrosse player,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “Eric will be greatly missed, but we are excited to see what he does at Mt. Olive.”
Fruge was a key contributor last season for the Patriots.
“Whether it was driving through snowstorms for a hockey tournament, or hanging around fields in 90-degree weather, my parents have been there through it all,” Fruge said.
