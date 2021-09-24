As a minister, I’m used to saying “goodbye” to beloved parishioners when life draws to an end. To be with folks as they transition from this life to the next is both a privilege and honor. But some goodbyes are harder than others. For some losses, there are no words. So it was when Ken Crow passed. A member of the church I serve and a dear friend, Ken, 62, died Aug. 23 after a year-long battle with cancer. Those who spoke to a full sanctuary at his memorial service confirmed his legacy of encouragement, integrity, and deep faith. This tall, kind, and ever-positive man leaves wife, Melody, and son, Benjamin, to cherish his memory.
Like many who grow up in the Sandhills, Ken was passionate about golf. The 1976 Union Pines grad played on his high school golf team, and later, for Campbell University. A player, teaching professional, and for most of his career, immersed in the business end of golf, Ken passed on his love of the game to Benjamin. Following a path like his dad, the 2018 graduate of Pinecrest High School and four-year golf letter winner, helped his team win three 4-A State Championships. Again, like his father at Campbell, Ben, a senior and business major at UNC-Greensboro, was recruited out of high school to play on the Spartan golf team.
Anyone who has ever lost a loved one knows that life moves on . . . slowly, painfully. The earth revolves. Seasons come and go. The sun rises and sets. Sept. 2, the day after Ken’s service, brought blue skies, moderate temps, and low humidity, a gift after a blistering August, the perfect day for a round in the Sandhills. Melody and Ben headed for The Cradle, Pinehurst’s popular and challenging nine-hole par-3 course. No better place to remember and celebrate those father-son outings, memories of tournaments and tours and time on the range.
As Melody recalls, Ben played two balls off each tee, letting mom putt out the second one. On the 100-yard ninth hole, Ben hit a sweet shot, with a 52-degree wedge, that rolled in for a hole-in-one. Any golfer who has scored an ace knows the sheer joy. But when Ben aced his second shot, for back-to-back holes-in-one, joy is an understatement. Smiles, mingled with tears, made for a bittersweet round on an unforgettable day. Responses to Melody’s social media posts confirm the joy, the magic, the miracle. Ken missed Ben’s two previous holes-in-one. That day, everyone’s pretty sure, Ken had an amazing view.
So, was it luck, serendipity, or pure grace? I prefer the last, because during 30 years in ministry, I’ve heard numerous stories that offered the grieving comfort and hope after a loved one’s passing - A lone monarch butterfly, probably separated from its group during their migration north, appears during the graveside service of a young woman, a skier who fluttered between slalom gates; French-Canadian friends called her, Le Papillon, the butterfly. A beloved grandfather’s prized rosebush, stressed by disease and drought, squeezes out the season’s only bloom on the day he dies. Two siblings, saddened over their mother’s death but at peace because her decade-long struggle with Alzheimer’s had ended, tell of a similar dream where their mother appears coiffed, smiling, and assures them all is well. A 21-year-old, his grief almost palpable, crushes that final hole with an ace, not once, but twice, affirming that life, when we least expect it, stubbornly continues to transcend death.
The Scots, descended from the ancient Celts, brought golf to the Sandhills. Celtic Christianity spoke of thin places, those rare locations and moments where the distance between heaven and earth is transparent, almost indistinguishable. “On earth, as it is in heaven,” the faithful recite each time they say the Lord’s Prayer, the “Our Father.” On Thursday, Sept. 2, heaven may have come closer than ever to Pinehurst. Because on both sides of the veil, there was joy and laughter and a love that can never, ever die.
Well done, Ken. In every way, my friend, well done.
