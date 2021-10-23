While the last win for the Union Pines football team came in its last home game four weeks ago, the time since has felt a lot longer for the Vikings.
Trials and tribulations have hit the Vikings in Sandhills Athletic Conference play in the month of October, and for the whole season really. That only made Friday night’s 24-6 win over Southern Lee even sweeter.
“The whole season has been crazy with COVID, injuries and other stuff. We just keep fighting,” junior quarterback Ben Finkelstein said. “It’s a brotherhood. It makes everything easier when we’re together. We just fight through it together.”
Behind its best defensive showing of the season, The Vikings (2-7, 1-3 Sandhills) used a second half where its offense scored twice to cap off drives and add some separation on the scoreboard.
“Relief. We were two teams at the bottom of the conference and we don’t want to be at the bottom,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “Southern Lee battled us, but the kids fought hard for 48 minutes.”
Southern Lee (0-8, 0-5 Sandhills) tallied less than 125 yards of total offense in the loss, its 12th straight, and had two turnovers in the first half.
All of the scoring in the first half for the Vikings came in a less than two-minute span midway through the first quarter.
Union Pines had just turned the ball over with an interception deep in Southern Lee territory, and the following play from the Cavaliers resulted in a defensive score. A high snap sailed into the Southern Lee end zone and was scooped up by a Cavalier, who was quickly engulfed a squad of light blue jerseys for a safety.
Union Pines went up 8-0 four plays later when sophomore Brandyn Hackett scored on a 7-yard rush.
Jordan Hoffman jumped on two fumbles in the win for Union Pines as the defense clamped down the Southern Lee offense.
“The whole team was very excited throughout the game,” Hoffman said. “Our team really came together in this game.”
Southern Lee scored on its final drive of the first half on a 14-yard rush from Christian Matthews, making it an 8-6 Viking lead at the break.
As has been a norm in recent weeks, Union Pines went on a 16-play drive that ate nearly eight minutes off the clock, and ended with a Finkelstein rushing score to go up 16-6 with 2:05 left in the quarter.
On the second drive of the fourth quarter, Finkelstein made two plays with his legs that ended the drive in the end zone. The first came on a fourth-and-1 at the Southern Lee 46-yard line when Finkelstein bounced outside on a quarterback sneak for a 39-yard gain. He scored from seven yards out two plays later to push the lead to its final.
“At first, I was just trying to get a first down, but then I saw the opening and I started taking off,” the quarterback said. “We ran pretty much the same two or three plays the entire second half and ran it down their throats.”
With a matchup with rival Pinecrest set up for next week, the Vikings head into the week of preparation for the Patriots with an extra shot of optimism.
“They’ve got a big smile from ear to ear. The kids are fired up and next week we play a team that’s really, really good,” Trousdale said. “We better play our best to have a chance, and maybe we'll play our best game and it will be a really good football game.”
Finkelstein was 6-for-8 passing with 123 yards, all of which went to senior receiver Kelby Wright in the game.
“If I throw it anywhere near Kelby, he’s coming down with it,” Finkelstein said.
Hackett had 65 yards rushing and teammate Russ Schaper added 54 yards on the ground.
Patriots’ Rushing Leads Way to Win Over Bucks
Using its up-tempo offense to help establish the run game early, Pinecrest won its fourth straight game in a 38-10 win over Hoke County at home Friday.
The longest win streak of the season was extended behind the Patriot (7-2, 4-1 Sandhills) rushing for 391 yards and five touchdowns.
“Just from our perspective, the offensive line was pretty dominant from the start,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “Once we saw the line was going to dominate, we decided at that point that we would continue to run over them.”
Pinecrest broke an early 3-3 tie on a Nahjiir Seagraves rushing touchdown that came on a drive set up by an onside kick recovery. Senior Xavier Dowd scored the next three times, late in the first and second quarters for his first two.
Taking a 24-3 lead at halftime, Dowd scored his final touchdown from 17 yards out midway through the third period, and Bryant Spearman scored on a 52-yard rush in the final minute of that quarter to push Pinecrest out to a 38-3 lead.
“Xavier and Nahjiir only really got to play the first half and the first series of the second half,” Curtin said. “Then we put Bryant in there and as you can imagine, he was having a whale of a night.”
Seagraves rushed for 131 yards on 15 carries, Dowd had 129 yards on 17 carries and Spearman had 81 yards on six carries.
Kelvyn Harrington and Noah Hartford each had interceptions for the Patriot defense that held Hoke County out of the end zone until the fourth quarter when Warren Avery rushed from 7 yards out to the end zone.
Pinecrest closes out the regular season at Union Pines next Friday.
North Moore Run Game Overpowers Graham
Rushing for a season-high 590 yards, North Moore rebounded from its first loss the season with a 49-20 win over Graham at home Friday.
The loss last week at Cummings was an afterthought for the Mustangs (8-1, 3-1 Mid-Carolina) who took the defeat as motivation.
“For our guys, last week was a huge confidence-booster, and I think that’s kind of weird to say in a loss,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That kind of carried over into the game this week against a team that was athletic as well. Our guys went out there and played smart football and physical football.”
Four rushing scores for North Moore in the second quarter distanced the lead on the scoreboard to 35-6 at the half.
Senior fullback Brian Loza rushed for the first three touchdowns on the night for North Moore, and the next three came from senior running back Justis Dorsett.
The pair led the big night on the ground with 214 yards for Dorsett and 156 for Loza.
“The good thing about it was we got to spread it around a little bit. Obviously, Justis had a really good night,” Carrouth said. “Then you got some guys in there that also had good nights. Javory (Wall) had a good night; James (Ross) had a great night running the football. Brian Loza had seven carries for 156 yards; he’s a freaking monster.”
Wall scored the final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The athletic Red Devils amassed 305 yards of total offense, but the Mustangs stood strong on the defensive side of the ball.
“We were very much a bend but don’t break team in the first half. We gave up some yards and gave up some plays, but we were very opportunistic tonight defensively,” Carrouth said. “They just keep battling.”
North Moore closes the regular season at Chatham Central next week.
