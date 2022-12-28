Top Sports Stories .jpeg

With the calendar flipping to a new year, now is a good time to look back at the momentous year for sports in Moore County during 2022.

From the fairways to the hardwood, to the diamond and every athletic surface, the past 12 months have been noteworthy.

Minjee Lee of Australia hoists the Harton S. Semple trophy after winning the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.
Kim Moore and Simon Lee make history as first winners of U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst No. 6 in July.
The Pinecrest girls golf team celebrates its first state title since 2019 and the program’s fifth overall in October.
Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the NCHSAA 4A state individual title in Kernersville. The title was the first for Pinecrest on the boys side since 1974.
Pinecrest's Jayden Dobeck, left, and Union Pines' Aiden McCafferty celebrate their state title wins in the Greensboro Coliseum. Both wrestlers had claimed second-place finishes earlier in their wrestling careers.
The Pinecrest baseball team advanced to the state championship series in June, marking the second time in program history. The team poses with the 4A East regional title trophy in front of Woolard Wall named in honor of longtime assistant coach Roger Woolard.
Luke Clanton, of Hialeah, Florida, and Thomas Morrison, of Dallas, Texas, embrace after the final round at the 122nd Men’s North & South Amateur.
The Sandhills volleyball team punched its ticket to nationals at home this fall, marking the programs' first trip to nationals since 2010.
The Sandhills Bogeys celebrate their walk-off win over the Hendersonville Honeycrisps at home in the first game of the Old North State League championship series.
The North Moore football team broke program records in the 2022 season and reached new heights the program had never achieved en route to a 13-1 finish on the season.

