With the calendar flipping to a new year, now is a good time to look back at the momentous year for sports in Moore County during 2022.
From the fairways to the hardwood, to the diamond and every athletic surface, the past 12 months have been noteworthy.
Among the top stories from the last 365 days are:
USGA Doubles Down in Summer
Golf lovers in the area didn’t go without any major golf championships this summer with the U.S. Golf Association staging two titles locally this summer.
Starting with the 77th playing of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in June, the inaugural playing of the U.S. Adaptive Open was played at Pinehurst No. 6 in late July.
Setting a championship record with a four-round total of 270 strokes, Australia’s Minjee Lee won by three strokes at Pine Needles to claim her second major title in the last 12 months.
Pine Needles hosts its record fourth U.S. Women’s Open, to go along with its 1996, 2001 and 2007 hostings.
Annika Sorenstam, the 1996 winner, made her return to the championship after many believed she was walking away from major championship golf in 2008. Her victory in the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open gave her an invitation for this year’s playing of the Women’s Open, and she was vocal about the location of this year’s championship at Pine Needles played a part in her decision to play.
Michelle Wie West’s return to the Sandhills after her win at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open also came with a lot of attention when she announced weeks before the championship she would be stepping away from competitive golf following next year’s Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
A groundbreaking championship for the USGA, the Adaptive Open brought 96 golfers with disabilities from around the globe to put their golf games on display at Pinehurst No. 6 for three days.
Simone Lee, of South Korea, and Kim Moore, of Michigan, were crowned the overall champions for the men’s and women’s side with their lowest scores to par.
Moore won in runaway fashion for the women’s title. The Western Michigan University women’s golf coach, who was born without a right foot, posted rounds of 76, 80 and 76 to win the title by eight strokes.
The 25-year-old Lee, who plays professionally in South Korea, came out on top in a duel with Felix Norrman of Sweden in a two-hole aggregate playoff after both posted scores of 3-under-par 213.
The championship will return to Pinehurst No. 6 next summer, while the host for the third playing of the championship in 2024 has yet to be announced.
High School Excellence
A handful of state titles came back to Moore County this year, and several teams made appearances in the state title contest this past year, with eyes set on winning the title in the new year.
The Pinecrest girls golf team claimed its fifth state title, and first since 2019, with a come-from-behind win on Pinehurst No. 6 in October. A four-stroke deficit was turned into a seven-stroke win for the Patriots with a host of underclassmen talent helping senior Kitson O’Neal earn a bookend state title to go along with the one earned as a freshman.
Members of the team included B.B. Rujiranan, Julia Herzberg, Camiliah Porras and Kaitlyn Kruczek.
The O'Neal girls golf team also claimed the NCISAA 2A state title behind the play of medalist Alexsandra Lapple at 3 under par.
The fall season also resulted in Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson sweeping the Sandhills Athletic Conference individual title for his career, and a few weeks later claiming the boys program’s first individual state title since 1974. Gilbertson edged out Weddington’s Caden Townshend by two seconds in Kernersville.
Other individual titles included Union Pines senior Aiden McCafferty and Pinecrest junior Jayden Dobeck winning state titles to rectify runner-up finishes earlier in their careers.
McCafferty won at 170 pounds in the 3A classification to cap off an undefeated season. His tech fall win in the title match was emphatically ended with a backflip on the mat in his final high school match. He signed later in the spring to wrestle at N.C. State.
Dobeck, who signed earlier in December to wrestle at Appalachian State, finished last season off with 38 wins and one loss, and a 5-3 decision at 160 pounds in the 4A championship.
His finish and a handful of high finishes from the Patriots helped Pinecrest claim third at the NCHSAA state individual championship.
In the dual team championship, Union Pines made its first appearance in the championship match, falling to Fred T. Foard, 58-12, as an eye-opening experience for many of the young Viking wrestlers.
The Pinecrest baseball team advanced to the 4A state championship series in the spring for the second time in program history. The 1979 Patriots were the only other team to advance to the title game, and were victorious.
Facing off against undefeated Providence, the Patriots lost the first game of the series, 3-0, and went down swinging in the 3-1 loss in extra innings to the Panthers in game two.
The O’Neal girls basketball team lost to The Burlington School by a 64-58 score in Mount Olive in February, the program’s second title in three seasons in the championship game.
North & South Sees Classic Finishes
The longest running amateur golf championship in the country didn’t provide any letdowns when it came to the title matches of the North & South amateurs for the men and women finals in July.
After a semifinal appearance in the U.S. Junior Amateur last summer at the Country Club of North Carolina, Luke Clanton advanced to the title match, and faced off with friend and former Pinehurst resident Tommy Morrison on Pinehurst No. 2, and the rest will live in North & South lore.
Both golfers put on a show firing close approach shots into tricky pins. The match went to the 18th hole tied, and Clanton won 1 up after Morrison went into trouble in the trees right off the fairway.
The women’s title was claimed by Wake Forest golfer Emilia Migliaccio. Her 2 and 1 score over Megan Schofill provided the Cary native with the coveted trophy she had always dreamed of claiming.
This appearance came after she finished as the runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. Migliaccio also was an on-course analyst for NBC during the Women’s Open earlier in the summer.
Pinehurst’s Amanda Sambach finished as a semifinalist at the North & South, part of a busy year for the Virginia golfer as she qualified for ANWA as well.
This year was the inaugural summer for the Elite Amateur Golf Series, which included the North & South with several other prominent men’s amateur events. The points-based series provided PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour invites for the top 5 points winners, as well as exemption into this year’s U.S. Open final qualifying events.
Flyers Flying High
The Sandhills Community College men’s golf team repeated as NJCAA national champs with an 89-stroke victory at the national championship hosted in New York in the spring.
The title was led by three Flyers finishing in the top three of the individual leaderboard.
Sophomore Andreas Huber was the runner-up individually a year prior by one stroke, and he claimed medalist honors with a 1 over par total. Alex Martin and Austin Wood finished second and third, respectively.
The men’s basketball and volleyball teams made appearances at the national championships in 2022.
Claiming the Region 10 and district titles, the basketball team made another appearance at nationals, falling in both its contests to Joliet Junior College and the Community College of Philadelphia.
For the volleyball team, it marked the first appearance in 12 seasons at the national. The Flyers finished ninth, rebounding after an opening loss to defeat Harrisburg Area Community College and Northampton Community College in Rochester, Minnesota. To punch their ticket to nationals, the Flyers defeated Butler Community College at home in the district tournament.
Bogeys Ring In First Season With Title
Summer baseball made its return to the area in June in July with the Sandhills Bogeys playing its inaugural season at a new stadium constructed at Sandhills Community College for the Old North State League’s newest team this summer.
The Bogeys, composed of collegiate baseball players from across the country, quickly established themselves as a championship caliber team with its host of arms on the pitching staff and a slew of efficient bats at the plate.
The stadium, constructed without lighting, brought large crowds to the stadium for afternoon baseball games. Sandhills defeated the Sanford Spinners, an East Division rival to earn a spot in the Old North State League championship series hosted at Sandhills.
The best-of-three series against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps was won by the Bogeys in two games, winning game one by a 10-9 score in a walk-off, and 4-2 win in the second game.
Ashby Vining was named the tournament MVP.
The team was scattered with several local products including Riley Cameron, Jonathan Foster, Chance Purvis, Micah Monaghan, Gabriel Swarms and Bryson Horney.
The Bogeys are assembling a roster for the 2023 season, with many returners slated to come back to the area.
Historic Football Seasons
The 2022 football season will go down as one of the most memorable for the North Moore and Pinecrest football programs.
The Mustangs destroyed program records over their 14 games in the fall. The team finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time since the 1994 season, and advanced past the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in program history.
Winning its first 13 games, North Moore’s run ended with a 27-7 loss at home to Rosewood in front of packed stands that became the norm for the program.
North Moore won the Mid-Carolina Conference, the first football conference title since 1996.
The Pinecrest football team finished undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play, claiming the school’s first conference title in football.
Under the direction of first-year coach Nick Eddins, the Patriots finished 9-4 with an appearance in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
