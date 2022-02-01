Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Sophia Popov.
Age 29
Hometown: Germany
- Won the 2020 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon by two strokes
- Played in three U.S. Women’s Opens and two U.S. Women’s Amateurs
- Played college golf at the University of Southern California before turning professional in 2014
- Helped Germany tie for second in the 2012 Women’s World Amateur Team Championship