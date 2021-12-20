Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
Age: 18
Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
- Exempt through winning the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior and the 2021 Mark H. McCormack Medal
- One of eight players to win both the U.S. Women’s Amateur (2020) and U.S. Girls’ Junior (2021)
- Freshman on the Stanford University team in 2021-22
- Two-time Mark H. McCormack Medal recipient as the world’s top female amateur player
- Member of winning USA Curtis Cup (2021) and Pan American Games (2019) teams