Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Pernilla Lindberg.
Age: 35
Hometown: Sweden
- Exempt through 2018 ANA Inspiration major victory
- Played in nine U.S. Women’s Opens, with best finish a tie for fifth in 2015
- Won 2018 ANA Inspiration in a playoff with Inbee Park and Jennifer Song
- Played college golf at Oklahoma State before turning professional in 2009
- Helped Sweden captured the 2008 World Amateur Team Championship