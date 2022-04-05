Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Nelly Korda
Age: 23
Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
- Won 2021 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship and six other LPGA Tour titles
- Captured the gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan
- Competed in seven U.S. Women’s Opens and made cut at age 14 when she tied for 64th in 2013
- Her sister, Jessica, has won six LPGA events and her father, Petr, is a retired tennis professional