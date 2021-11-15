Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Megan Khang.
Age: 24
Hometown: Rockland, Massachusetts
- Exempt through Top-10 finish in 2021 U.S. Women’s Open
- Competed in nine U.S. Women’s Opens, with best finish a tie for fourth in 2021
- Qualified for her first U.S. Women’s Open at age 14 in 2012
- Played in 19 USGA championships, including seven U.S. Girls’ Juniors
- Parents came to United States from Laos as Vietnam War refugees