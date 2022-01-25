Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Lydia Ko
Age: 24
Hometown: New Zealand
- Captured 16 LPGA titles, including a pair of women’s professional majors
- Claimed the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze medial in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Played in 10 U.S. Women’s Opens, with her best finish a tie for third in 2016
- Won the U.S. Women’s Amateur and Australian Women’s Amateur in 2012