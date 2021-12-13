Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Lexi Thompson.
Age:26
Hometown: Delray Beach, Fla.
- Exempt through Top-10 finish in 2021 U.S. Women’s Open
- 11 LPGA titles, including 2014 ANA Inspiration, and placed in top 10 in all five major championships
- Played in 15 U.S. Women’s Open, with five top-10 finishes
- 2008 U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion
- Her brothers, Nicholas and Curtis, are both professional golfers