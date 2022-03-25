Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Jin Young Ko
Age: 26
Hometown: Republic of Korea
- Recorded 12 LPGA victories and is a two-time LPGA player of the year (2019, 2021)
- Won two major championships, including the ANA Inspiration (now Chevron) and Evian in 2019
- Played in five U.S. Women’s Opens, including a tie for second in 2020 at Champions Golf Club
- Competed in 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, and owns 12 LPGA of Korea Tour titles