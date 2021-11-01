Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Jensen Castle.
Age 20
Hometown: West Columbia, S.C.
- Exempt through 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur victory
- 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion
- First No. 63 seed to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur
- Member of winning 2021 USA Curtis Cup Team
- All-Southeastern Conference selection at the University of Kentucky