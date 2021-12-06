Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Inbee Park.
Age: 33
Hometown: Republic of Korea
- Exempt through 2013 U.S. Women’s Open victory
- Won 21 LPGA titles, including seven women’s professional majors
- Captured U.S. Women’s Open titles in 2008 and 2013
- Competed in 15 U.S. Women’s Opens, with 10 top-10 finishes
- 2002 U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion