Austin Ernst

 Jaydon Frank/USGA

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.

This week's player spotlight is Austin Ernst

Age: 30

Hometown: Seneca, South Carolina

  • Has recorded three LPGA Tour victories, including last year’s LPGA Drive On Championship
  • Competed in eight U.S. Women’s Opens and was member of 2012 USA Curtis Cup Team
  • Won 2011 NCAA Division I individual title and played for the USA in 2012 Women’s World Amateur Team
  • Captured 2012 North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club

