Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is In Gee Chun.
Age: 27
Hometown: Republic of Korea
- 2015 U.S. Women’s Open Champion at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club
- Won 2016 Evian Championship with the lowest score (21-under 263) of any major champion
- Also captured two major titles on both the LPGA of Korea and LPGA of Japan tours
- Competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil