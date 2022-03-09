Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Georgia Hall
Age: 25
Hometown: England
- Won 2018 Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes with her father as caddie
- Played in six U.S. Women’s Opens, with her best finish a tie for 34th in 2018 at Shoal Creek
- Ladies European Tour Order of Merit (2017 and 2018) and was member of 2014 GB&I Curtis Cup Team
- Won 2013 Women’s British Amateur and 2012 Girls British Amateur