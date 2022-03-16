Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is
Danielle Kang
Age: 29
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Won 2017 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship by one stroke over Brooke Henderson
- Owns six LPGA titles, including the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 23
- Played in 13 U.S. Women’s Opens, including a fourth-place finish in 2017
- One of 12 players to win consecutive U.S. Women’s Amateurs titles with victories in 2010 and 2011