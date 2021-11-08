Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Brooke Henderson.
Age: 24
Hometown: Canada
- Exempt through Top-10 finish in 2021 U.S. Women’s Open
- Garnered 10 LPGA titles, including 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Played in nine U.S. Women’s Opens, with three top-10 finishes
- Best finish was a tie for fifth in 2015 following a final-round 66 at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club
- Won 2013 Canadian Women’s Amateur and was runner-up in 2014 U.S. Women’s Amateur