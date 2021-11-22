Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Brittany Lang.
Age: 36
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
- Exempt through 2016 U.S. Women’s Open victory
- Defeated Anna Nordqvist in a playoff to win the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open Championship
- Her only other LPGA victory came in 2012 in a four-player playoff
- Played in 17 U.S. Opens and tied for second as an amateur in 2005
- Won back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference titles at Duke University