Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Blakesly Brock.
Age: 26
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.
- 2021 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion
- Third-youngest winner (age 25) in championship history
- Won 2021 Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur and two state Girls’ Junior titles
- Played in high school at same school that produced Harris English, Luke List and Keith Mitchell