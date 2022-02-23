Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Austin Ernst
Age: 30
Hometown: Seneca, South Carolina
- Has recorded three LPGA Tour victories, including last year’s LPGA Drive On Championship
- Competed in eight U.S. Women’s Opens and was member of 2012 USA Curtis Cup Team
- Won 2011 NCAA Division I individual title and played for the USA in 2012 Women’s World Amateur Team
- Captured 2012 North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club