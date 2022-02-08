Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Angel Yin.
Age: 23
Hometown: Arcadia, California
- Competed in seven U.S. Women’s Opens and tied for second in 2019
- Played in 16 USGA Championships, including a runner-up finish in the 2015 U.S. Girls’ Junior
- Won the first of two California State Women’s Amateurs as a 12-year-old in 2010
- Represented the United States in two Solheim Cups (2017, 2019)