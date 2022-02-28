Ally McDonald

Ally Ewing

 Jaydon Frank/USGA

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.

This week's player spotlight is Ally Ewing

Age: 29

Hometown: Fulton, Mississippi

  • Played in seven U.S. Women’s Opens, with her best finish a tie for 10th in 2019
  • Competed in 12 USGA championships and was member of winning 2014 USA Curtis Cup Team
  • Won 2013 North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club
  • Advanced to semifinals of the 2010 U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Country Club of North Carolina

