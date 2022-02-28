Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is Ally Ewing
Age: 29
Hometown: Fulton, Mississippi
- Played in seven U.S. Women’s Opens, with her best finish a tie for 10th in 2019
- Competed in 12 USGA championships and was member of winning 2014 USA Curtis Cup Team
- Won 2013 North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club
- Advanced to semifinals of the 2010 U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Country Club of North Carolina