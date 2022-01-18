Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player that has already qualified for the championship will be highlighted.
This week's player spotlight is A Lim Kim.
Age: 26
Hometown: Republic of Korea
- Won the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas
- Birdied the last three holes to become the third Korean to win the title since 2005
- One of five players to win the U.S. Women’s Open on their first attempt
- Owns two victories on the LPGA of Korea Tour
