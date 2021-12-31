With the calendar flipping to a new year, now is a good time to look back at the momentous year for sports in Moore County during 2021.
From the fairways to the hardwood, to the diamond and every athletic surface, the past 12 months have been noteworthy.
Among the top stories from the last 365 days are:
High School Athletes Claim State Championships
As the COVID-19 pandemic led to shifts in the high school sports schedule, nearly two years’ worth of athletics were contested in 2021.
Fall sports for the 2020-21 school year for N.C. High School Athletic Association members were shifted to a November start. Other sports seasons were shifted around as well.
The parade of champions locally began with Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder winning the 4A girls cross country state title for the third year in a row. She edged out younger sister Vanessa Alder with a time of 17 minutes and 47 seconds. She was also named the Gatorade runner of the year for her accomplishments to get a third title ahead of graduating and joining the BYU cross country program.
Pinecrest’s boys golf team produced a team and an individual champion back in the spring when the boys and girls seasons were combined to compete at the same time. Behind a standout performance from senior Jackson Van Paris, the Patriots won the championship that was contested over 18 holes in May on Pinehurst No. 2. Van Paris posted an even par round for medalist honors to lead the Patriots to an 11-shot win in the team championship.
The O’Neal boys track and field team finished the NCISAA Division 3 state championship meet off in first. Jalen Lindsey won the 200- and 400-meter state titles. The 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams claimed titles, Josh Manning won the high jump state title, and Eland Miller claimed the discus title.
In the girls championship, senior Molly Kuzma won four state titles in the 3,200-, 1,600-, and 800-meter races, as well as being part of the 4X800-meter relay team that took first.
In February, freshmen Alexis Coates brought home two individual state championships in the 200-yard Individual Medley and the 100-yard Backstroke at the NCISAA state swimming championships.
In June, wrestlers took to the state championships in a different setting than years past, but Pinecrest’s Matt Rowland and Union Pines’ Aaron Faison wrestled their way to perfect runs in Greensboro and a state championship.
Rowland claimed the 4A 113-pound title and finished the year with a 38-0 record. As the calendar turns over, Rowland heads to 2022 without a loss in a high school match this calendar year. Aaron Faison won the 3A title at 152 pounds and closed the year with a 29-2 overall record for the Vikings.
CCNC Hosts U.S. Junior Amateur
For the first time in a decade, the Country Club of North Carolina was host for a USGA championship in July.
The event made its return after being forced into cancellation last summer, and with it came a record 264 competitors to the two championship courses at the club. Course records were set for both the Dogwood and Cardinal courses during stroke play rounds early in the week. Kelly Chinn and Andrew Goodman posted rounds of 64 to set the new mark on the Dogwood Course, while Carson Brewer’s 65 on the Cardinal Course set the low round.
Chinn claimed his second medalist honors at the U.S. Junior Amateur at the championship, an accomplishment that a small group, one of those being Tiger Woods, has ever accomplished.
The championship represented a local sendoff for Van Paris to cap off a busy summer that included runner-up finish earlier in July at the North & South Amateur. The CCNC member drew the largest crowds of the tournament during his stroke play rounds into the round of 16 when he was defeated 2 and 1 by Luke Clanton.
Later round action was broadcast on Golf Channel, and the closing of Nick Dunlap’s 3-and-2 victory over Cohen Trolio in the 36-hole final was broadcast live.
Changes in the Football Landscape
Change was a universal thing for high school football as two seasons were contested in the 2021 calendar year. An abbreviated schedule for the spring 2021 season resulted in teams playing a mostly conference-only schedule of games, while the playoff field was cut in half for all classifications. The spring 2021 postseason marked the end of subdivided championships. The same number of teams were allowed into the playoffs in fall 2021, but there were four state champions crowned in the fall as opposed to the eight in the spring.
The county’s two biggest football programs, Pinecrest and Union Pines, went through coaching changes in the short offseason. After 14 years as the head coach for the Patriots, Chris Metzger resigned from his position and took over as the head football coach and director of football at Montgomery Central High School in neighboring Montgomery County. Bob Curtin was named the interim coach for the fall 2021 season, leading the Patriots back to the playoffs and an 8-3 year that was good enough for second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Union Pines coach Lonnie Cox resigned after his second season with the Vikings to take a position at his alma mater, Fairmont. Assistant coach and defensive coordinator Jason Trousdale was named the head coach for Union Pines shortly after.
All three football teams experienced conference changes. Union Pines got a taste of playing a stout schedule in the new Sandhills Athletic Conference, and the Vikings had their share of struggles, finishing 2-8.
The North Moore football team had a historic season in the fall that included a 10-2 record and an appearance in the third round of the state playoffs. Both of those marks were something that North Moore hadn’t seen in nearly 25 years. The Mustangs finished second in the Mid-Carolina 1A/2A conference and won its first playoff game since 1996 before bowing out to Pender in the third round. In the spring season, North Moore closed out at home with running back Justis Dorsett tying the state record for most rushing touchdowns in a game with eight against Chatham Central in a 77-50 shootout win.
Pinecrest’s Will Brock was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in the fall 2021 season, a first for the program since Jaylen Dickerson was awarded that same recognition in 2016.
A four high school football team hit the gridiron in the county this year with Sandhills Classical Christian School fielding a JV 8-man team for its first season. The Lions played on a new football field constructed beside the school, and the lone home game of the season drew a large crowd with their camping chairs lined up around the sidelines.
Carley Modlin Makes History
A standout locally in volleyball, Carley Modlin made history for the Sandhills Community College volleyball team that played its season in the spring competing against NJCAA Division II teams.
A force as a middle hitter for the Flyers, Modlin’s development over two years at Sandhills set her up to secure a scholarship opportunity at the next level with UNC Asheville. She became the first Flyer to go on to an NCAA Division-I program with the accomplishment.
“Her work ethic is unbelievable,” Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan said. “I can tell her to do anything and she does it. She might not like it at the time, but she will never complain about it. That’s why she will be successful at the next level.”
As a freshman, Modlin was named a NJCAA Division III Honorable Mention All-American and Region 10 Player of the Year. The Flyers were forced to play up against higher levels of talent in the spring, and Modlin still made her mark.
Modlin was fourth nationally with a kill percentage of .413 and was third in solo blocks with 53. She led the Flyers with 213 kills and 85 total blocks. Those marks were good enough for her to become the first two-time All-American at Sandhills.
While she was recruited out of Pinecrest by several NCAA Division II and Division III schools, staying at home proved to be the best option she wanted to take.
“Coming here was my best option and it opened so many more opportunities like out of school instead of being forced into a choice,” Modlin said. “I kind of wanted to stay closer to home. Sandhills felt like home.”
USGA Brings Another Championship Locally
Along with the announcement last year that the governing body for U.S. golf was putting a second headquarters in Pinehurst, the promise of more USGA championships coming to North Carolina was made as well. One year later the area already has seen the USGA keeping its promise with an announcement last month that the first two U.S. Adaptive Open championships will be held at Pinehurst No. 6 the next two summers.
The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play on Pinehurst No. 6. It is open to males and females, professionals and amateurs, with either physical impairment, sensory impairment (vision), or intellectual impairment, who have a WR4GD Pass as well as an authorized World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index.
The inaugural competition will be conducted on Course No. 6 at historic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club on July 18-20, 2022. The second U.S. Adaptive Open will also be held on Pinehurst No. 6, and will be conducted from July 17-19, 2023.
The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will serve as the association’s 15th national championship, joining such iconic events as the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.