The Union Pines wrestling team holds up both its Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championship trophies Saturday at Hoke County after continuing its conference tournament streak.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Over the last several years as head coach for the Union Pines wrestling program, the drive home from the conference tournament for Brian Gray usually included a phone call to former coach Matt Ragsdale, who Gray served under as an assistant coach before taking over the program.

Ragsdale coached the Union Pines wrestling team to a 2007 conference tournament title, and Saturday marked the 17th straight tournament title for the Vikings. As much as Gray wanted to give the former coach a call on his drive home from Hoke County, he wasn’t able to because of Ragsdale’s passing on New Year’s Day.

Union Pines wrestling coach Brian Gray, left, presents a photo of former coach Matt Ragsdale to his daughters, Anna and Madelyn, and parents, Murphy and Kathy, before Union Pines’ wrestling match against Pinecrest last week. The wrestling program bestowed the lifetime honorary coach honor to the late Ragsdale, who passed away on Jan. 1.
Colton Collins took the title at 195 pounds.
Jayden Dobeck stands atop the podium at 170 pounds after winning the conference title.

