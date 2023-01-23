Over the last several years as head coach for the Union Pines wrestling program, the drive home from the conference tournament for Brian Gray usually included a phone call to former coach Matt Ragsdale, who Gray served under as an assistant coach before taking over the program.
Ragsdale coached the Union Pines wrestling team to a 2007 conference tournament title, and Saturday marked the 17th straight tournament title for the Vikings. As much as Gray wanted to give the former coach a call on his drive home from Hoke County, he wasn’t able to because of Ragsdale’s passing on New Year’s Day.
“It’s important to me because he cared about it a whole lot. We’re not doing it just for him, we’re doing it for us, and the program, and even other people. With his passing this year, it’s right there in the front of our minds,” Gray said.
The Vikings, in dominating fashion, kept their streak alive by tallying 214 team points, to best Pinecrest’s 181.5 points. Gray was named the conference’s coach of the year, while Pinecrest senior Jayden Dobeck was voted the conference’s most outstanding wrestler.
With a streak dating back to longer than before many of the wrestlers from Union Pines were alive, to keep an inherited streak going doesn’t come easy, even with the success from the regular season.
“I definitely felt a little pressure. I don’t know about the other guys, but I was feeling a little nervous when I shouldn’t have been,” senior 195-pounder Colton Collins said. “That just happens. That’s the name of the game. I just told myself that it was just another match.
“I’m glad we got to keep it going, and I hope we can do the same for a while.”
Nerves for a young team always are a worry, but the Vikings have shown that they wrestle with experience beyond their age.
“Sometimes you start talking about these things and it can backfire. It creates pressure,” Gray said. “They handled it well. As good as Hoke and Pinecrest were this year, we knew we had our work cut out for us. It helped us to get better and motivated us.”
Collins will graduate Union Pines never having lost the team tournament title, Saturday was his first individual crown, claiming a pair of pins. One of the Vikings who put in a lot of work in the offseason to better themselves, Collins has seen his work pay off on the mat.
“It was pretty good, but my goals are a little bit higher this year. I want to win regionals and place at states, definitely,” Collins said. “It feels good, but we’re not done yet.”
Union Pines had nine wrestlers compete in the title bout of their respective bracket, and five other wrestlers joined Collins at the top of the podium Saturday. Union Pines received points from 13 of the 14 wrestlers in the championship.
“A lot of new guys stepped in and did great. Aiden Enright was not in the lineup last year as a sophomore, but he found his way in this year and he’s winning a lot,” Gray said.
Enright’s victory at 106 pounds came through a win by fall and a major decision over Pinecrest’s Megan Rowland in the championship. Keaton Crawford won at 113 pounds with a pair of pins, and Finn McCafferty won at 138 pounds after a pair of pins and a major decision. Brock Sullivan claimed an 8-6 decision over Cooper Ogden from Pinecrest for the 160-pound title. Nicholas Mascolino won the 182-pound division with a pair of wins by fall.
“It’s hard to keep wrestling and competing against the same team over and over again because a lot of times you eventually end up losing. They stayed focused,” Gray said of his squad competing against several opponents for the second or third time this season at the conference championships.
Three days removed from wrestling against Union Pines to close out the regular season in a dual meet, Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said his team would go back to the wrestling room to work on areas of improvement. At Hoke County, the change was evident.
“We saw a lot of great improvement. It wasn’t big adjustments. It was little things here, little things there, little technique things that we harp on all year,” Curtin said. “Proof’s in the pudding. We saw some progress, we saw some guys turning some corners and it’s a perfect time to peak. They won some matches today that they lost the other day, and that's an improvement.”
One of the signs of improvement was Noah Malave at 126 pounds. The junior lost to Joseph Lloyd from Union Pines in the dual meet, and reversed it for a second-period fall in the title bout.
“It was a lot of hard work. Friday and Thursday, we really worked on things we didn’t do well against Union Pines on Wednesday,” Dobeck said. “It showed today. We had Noah Malave wrestled amazing today against a kid he lost to. It shows that if you put the work in and fix what you did wrong that it will show on the mat.”
Malave, Riley Merchant at 145 pounds and Dobeck’s win at 170 pounds rounded out the champions from Pinecrest.
Merchant’s title match was a third meeting with David Coptsias from Hoke County. After a close decision in a conference dual, and a major decision last weekend, Merchant claimed a tech fall win in the championship.
Dobeck won by a first-period fall, and then claimed a 10-1 major decision in the title match to cap off his strong season wrestling against conference opponents. He follows former teammate Matt Rowland as the conference most outstanding wrestler from a season ago.
“We both put the work in. Matt got it last year, and I got it this year. It really means a lot,” Dobeck said. “I really just went out each match and did what I do. Score points, a lot of points, and that’s what the coaches want.”
The teams will await their seeding into the NCHSAA dual team state playoff field that will be announced Thursday. First and second round action will take place Saturday.
