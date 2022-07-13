Standing on the first tee of Pinehurst No. 2 with 10 other players, all of whom were several years older, Maria Marin was in the biggest golf playoff she had ever played on Wednesday.
With 11 players looking to claim the 32nd and final spot in the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur, Marin bested them all, throwing a pair of darts into the par 4s on the three-hole loop to narrow the field down.
“What was going through my head on the first tee was not a lot of things. I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I had to calm myself and I said to myself, ‘This is great. You’ve got a second chance. There’s a reason why.’”
She was part of the second group off the first tee, a fivesome, and her ball found the middle of the fairway, to set up a 4-footer for birdie, eliminating the rest of her group. The 15-year-old Colombian found the middle of the green on the par-3 17th hole for a two-putt par to match the last remaining competitor, Clemson’s Melena Barrientos. Both drove into the 18th fairway, Barrientos missed the green right, and Marin saw a chance to strike.
“I saw her ball, but I didn’t know where it ended. I was just thinking I need a great shot no matter what,” Marin said.
Her approach landed on the green, a little less than 10 feet for birdie, and the right-to-left breaking roll was true. At 2 under through three holes, it seemed as though Marin had No. 2 figured out. That was far from the case as she struggled in the 18 holes to close out stroke play for her with a 76 to drop her into the playoff after a 70 to open Tuesday on Course No. 4. A pair of triple bogeys on the front nine was a 41 on the outward nine.
“They don’t matter now,” Marin said with a laugh. “It was kind of a hard day. Something happened there. I don’t know what happened, but here I am.”
While she’s far away from home, there’s a comfort that Marin has in Pinehurst from U.S. Kids Golf World Championship appearances in the past, that’s not too far gone.
“I think it’s because I love the course because I’ve been here before for the U.S. Kids. My last time here was 2018 and I really love Pinehurst,” she said.
Marin’s first-round opponent in match play at 7 a.m. Thursday is the medalist, Hannah Levi, who masters course No. 4 in the second round of stroke play.
For the second year in a row, a Mississippi State golfer was at the top of the leaderboard after stroke play. Levi said she wanted to one-up her teammate, Abbey Daniel, when she came to Pinehurst, and will have a chance on Thursday if she can make it past the first round of match play.
“I’m really hitting the ball well right now. My swing coach back home has been telling me this is the best my swing has ever looked. I qualified for the U.S. Amateur last week and I came into this feeling really good,” Levi said. “I knew if I came in here and did my thing, I’d do pretty well.”
What seemed like a perfect day on the course for Levi came with a perfect approach into the eighth hole, a 7-iron that found the bottom of the cup for an eagle.
“We had a lot of good yardages today. Me and my caddie started off pretty solid with a couple birdies, and then had a hole-out for eagle on 8, which is really cool,” Levi said. “We built off the momentum and made a couple birdies coming down the stretch as well. I made some putts when I needed to.”
After her lone bogey of the day on the 13th coming out of a brief weather delay, Levi came back with three straight birdies.
For the local competitors in the field, Pinehurst’s Amanda Sambach is the only one to advance to match play after two even par rounds of 72.
Mallory Fobes lost in the playoff after posting a score of 2 over par. Jaclyn Kenzel had a second-round 77 on No. 2 Wednesday and missed out on the cut by two strokes. Nicole Adams compiled a two-round score of 8 over, Maya Beasley finished at 12 over and Alexsandra Lapple came in at 15 over.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.