With the early signing period beginning on Wednesday, 14 combined seniors from Union Pines and Pinecrest high schools signed to play sports at the collegiate level on Thursday.
Union Pines had nine student-athletes put ink to paper on their National Letter of Intent, and five from Pinecrest signed.
The Union Pines girls soccer team had four players sign, Sage Dougherty with Campbell, Emma Ring with Wingate, Emily Bowbliss with UNC Wilmington and Olivia Ivey with Belmont Abbey.
The group played a big part in the 2019 team claiming the Tri-County Conference championship that included the Vikings not allowing a goal to any conference opponent during their run to the title.
Bowbliss has been a goal-scoring machine since stepping foot on campus as a freshman. She has led the team in goals all three seasons, tallying 63 goals total that includes 35 goals in the 2019 season. She also had collected 39 assists in her career.
During the 2019 season, Ring totaled 15 goals and 13 assists, which was the second-most goals scored on the team that season. She has scored 25 goals and dished 23 assists in her career.
Sharing the team-high in assists with Bowbliss during the 2019 season, Ivey was third on the team in goals with 14 scored. Ivey scored 12 goals as a freshman.
Dougherty has helped anchor the defense for the Vikings during her two years on varsity, and found scoring chances as a sophomore with five goals and has four career assists.
Three Union Pines baseball players signed to the next level, including Ethan McKay and Jack Lange both signing to UNC Greensboro and Bryson Horney with Belmont Abbey.
Lange led the Union Pines bats in the last full season in 2019 with a .362 batting average, and he also drove in 10 runs. McKay will remain teammates with Lange at the next level and he had a .321 batting average as a sophomore and led the team in runs scored with 29.
Horney led the Vikings pitching staff as a sophomore with a 2.01 ERA in 24 ⅓ innings pitched with 14 strikeouts. He also had 21 RBIs and a .326 batting average.
Pinecrest had two boys golfers to play at the next level in Jackson Van Paris with Vanderbuilt and Colin Dutton with Wingate.
Van Paris transferred to Pinecrest from The O’Neal School last year and did not see any action for the Patriots as the season was canceled with the pandemic. Van Paris is currently ranked fifth in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association boys rankings and is a four-time Rolex Junior All-American. In 2018 at the age of 14, became the youngest player to win a match in the match-play round at the U.S. Amateur since Bobby Jones completed the feat in 1916.
Dutton tied for 10th in the 2019 NCHSAA 4A state championship.
Other signees for Pinecrest included baseball’s R.J. Sales with UNC Wilmington, girls lacrosse’s Genesis Lutsky with Lees-McRae College and cross country and track and field’s Carmen Alder with Brigham Young University.
Alder is a nine-time state champion on the trails and the track during her career, and has twice been named the Gatorade N.C. Athlete of the Year.
Lutsky has been a consistent scorer for the Patriots in her career with 23 goals in 25 games and has had 18 assists over the last three seasons.
With a junior season cut short due to the pandemic, Sales was on a tear for the Patriots with two home runs, five RBIs and a .417 batting average in four games this past spring. As a sophomore he hit .302 with nine RBIs in 23 games.
Union Pines also had softball’s Samantha Allred sign with UNC Pembroke and volleyball’s Morgan Prots sign with Mount Olive.
Allred has been a solid bat for Union Pines throughout her career with a .391 career batting average on the varsity level. She has also driven in 53 runs and hit 10 homers for the Vikings during her freshman and sophomore years.
The reigning Tri-County Conference player of the year, Prots was an all-around leader for the team in 2019 with 98 kills, 78 service aces and 342 digs. She had a career-high 440 digs as a sophomore and has amassed more than 1,000 career digs for the Vikings.
