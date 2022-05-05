Pinecrest signing day for its student-athletes has grown in recent years to where so many athletes are honored that the school’s media center can’t contain the crowd wanting to witness the life-changing moment for the senior stars on the athletic fields.
In the Pinecrest auxiliary gym, 11 seniors were honored for signing to play their respective sport at the next level, the largest event of its kind to the knowledge of athletic director Jeff Hewitt.
The baseball team had four players — Cam Bunker, Nick DiCarlo, Jackson Kuhn and Syklar Mathis — honored at the event. The girls lacrosse team’s Bronwyn McVeigh and Kylie Harris signed, along with football Jayden Scott and Cullen Martin. Softball’s Aniyah Jackson, girls golf’s Chloe Peters and boys lacrosse’s Tyler Steele also signed to play at the next level.
Jackson takes her talents as an infielder and key part of the Patriots’ batting order to Winston-Salem State next year. The all-conference shortstop finished the regular season with a team-high .320 batting average and had 10 RBIs.
“I’ve been able to see and watch Aniyah grow these past four years, and it’s been an honor and privilege to do that,” Pinecrest softball coach Tyler Ross said. “You can put Aniyah anywhere on the field and she can make an impact. Her goal was to play softball at the next level. Through hard work and determination, she is able to do just that.”
The senior played a big part in the turnaround this season for the Patriots, winning eight games this season after one win a season ago.
“I want to thank my teammates for supporting me and keeping the game fun,” Jackson said, thanking her family and coaches as well. “I’m extremely excited about going to Winston-Salem and my next chapter in life.
Making the move to the defensive side of the ball during his high school career, Steele played a big part in the Pinecrest defense allowing an average of less than six goals per game this season. He now heads to Hampden-Sydney to continue his lacrosse career.
“Luckily, Tyler was not very stubborn in that and decided to make the transition to become a defenseman. He truly found his calling,” coach Brad Thomson said. “He has worked hard and showed more maturity than probably any player that I’ve had in recent years in just achieving as close as he can to greatness.”
For the Patriot defense this season, Steele has been near the top for the team for groundballs, with 66, and takeaways, with 27.
“I’d like to thank my family who sacrificed their time and money for me. My mom used to drive me to Raleigh, just so I could practice two to three nights a week,” Steele said. “They put 100 percent of their support into me all the time.”
Peters will play golf next season at Montreat after being a key part for Pinecrest on the course the last few years.
“I was very fortunate to get hired here last year as the golf coach,” Rick Hanchen said. “I got to coach Chloe for one year, but I wish it was more. She was a senior leader on our team.”
Peters posted a nine-hole average of 41 strokes this past season. She was all-conference for three of the four seasons.
“I want to thank coach Hanchen and coach (Rich) Wainwright for giving me such an amazing opportunity to continue to play such an amazing sport,” Peters said.
After going through transition within the football team the last two years of their high school career, Scott and Martin were leaders on both sides of the ball.
Scott helped anchor the defensive line this season.
“Jayden at that defensive tackle, captain of our team, was simply amazing. People and teams had to scheme against him,” said Bob Curtin, who coached the football team this past season. “We planned our entire defensive scheme around guys like Jayden Scott this past year, because we could count on him.”
Pinecrest’s defense held opponents to 19 points per game this season. Scott will play football at Guilford College.
“I want to thank my teammates for pushing me in the early mornings, putting up with me. I was yelling at them sometimes and hitting them hard in the mornings, and I knew they didn’t like that,” Scott said.
Martin was the Patriot’s second-leading receiver with 17 catches and 215 receiving yards last season. He signed with Randolph Macon to play at the next level.
“He’s an absolute silent assassin when it comes to leadership,” Curtin said. “Cullen continues to chase perfection relentlessly, because he knows in the process that he will catch excellence. Just like he caught every football thrown his way.”
Of his 17 catches, Martin also snagged five touchdown passes as a senior.
“I’d like to thank my family for supporting me these last few years and through this whole recruiting process,” Martin said. “I’d like to thank all my coaches, there’s been many of them, and not just in football, but just any sport for sculpting me to be the person that I am.”
McVeigh continued the Pinecrest pipeline to play lacrosse at Bryn Mawr next season, joining Maya DiFrischia there.
“She is one of our foundational defenders on this team,” coach Cameron Vestermark said. “She leads by example, plays with great passion and strives to pull the best out of her teammates and coaches. She will provide them with a strong, determined defender that will give her very best for the team’s success.”
As part of the Pinecrest defense, McVeigh has scooped up 20 groundballs and caused seven turnovers this season.
“I want to thank my coaches for helping me a lot and making me into the player that I am now,” McVeigh said.
Harris will stay in state to continue her lacrosse career at Catawba.
“Kylie’s time at Pinecrest has been one marked by perseverance. She’s worked through injury and interruptions in her seasons, but she has preserved through,” Vestermark said. “She has continued to work hard and make herself better, and never settle for just good enough.”
An injury sidelined her this season, but Harris scored 12 goals as a junior.
“I want to thank my teammates, who I have been playing with a lot of them for almost nine years. It wasn’t the season I expected to get, but they’ve supported me through it all,” Harris said.
The baseball quartet signed with two pairs going to the same college. Kuhn and Mathis signed to Methodist, while Bunker and DiCarlo signed with Louisburg.
A brick wall behind the plate this season for the Patriots, Kuhn has been a starter the last two years at catcher.
“He’s in control of the entire game. Being a catcher in our program is not the easiest thing in the world because a lot of times everything is his fault. Jackson has grown as a player,” Hewitt said. “I really find it hard to believe there are many out there that outworks Jackson.”
His hard work has paid off behind the plate and in the batter’s box with a .261 average and 15 RBIs this season.
“I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me through my baseball career and doing all they can do to help out my life,” Kuhn said.
Mathis was praised for his willingness to do what’s best for the team. This season he has been a primary arm out of the bullpen.
“This is a true team player. He will do whatever it takes to make sure our team is successful,” Hewitt said. “Skyler’s commitment level is through the roof. He’s committed to our program. He’s committed to himself. He’s committed to doing what’s right.”
The righty has made nine appearances this season, pitching more than nine innings and registering 14 strikeouts.
“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all my coaches, my friends and my parents for helping me to get to the point where I am right now,” Mathis said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be the student or the athlete that I am able to be today.”
Batting at the top of the lineup this season for the Patriots, DiCarlo has been a spark plug. He’s batting .279 this season with 15 RBIs and four extra-base hits.
“He wants to be a competitor and wants to get after it,” Hewitt said. “He’s the guy in the outfield that takes total control. Where we were with our program, we had to throw a lot of these young guys right in the mix.”
DiCarlo has also moved over to the centerfield role to record 28 putouts without an error.
“I want to thank the Pinecrest coaching staff. Y’all have done a tremendous amount for me and made me a better player,” DiCarlo said. “I want to thank Lousiburg and all their coaches for giving me the opportunity to play.”
Bunker takes a consistent glove and a solid pitching arm with him to Louisburg. This season he is hitting .236 with 12 RBIs and an .814 fielding percentage as a shortstop.
“Camden has the ability to continue to get better. He’s a leader on our infield, and everyone knows when you think about a quarterback for an infield, it’ll be your shortstop,” Hewitt said. “We can’t wait to see our team go even further and he will be a big part of it.”
On the mound, Bunker has been the No. 2 starter in the Pinecrest rotation, registering 51 strikeouts in 41 innings.
“I want to thank my parents for putting countless hours into me and taking me where I need to go,” Bunker said. “I want to thank my coaches and all my friends who have taught me a lot of things and created an environment for me to thrive in.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.