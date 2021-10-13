U.S. Kids Golf World Chanpionship 2021

Madelyn Dickerson, of Colorado, practices on the putting green at Midland Country Club during the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World Championships. Eight golfers will complete a 100-hole hike on Nov. 2 at the course to raise funds for the Carolinas Golf Association efforts to contribute to the Youth on Course program.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

A need for funds to help allow kids from ages 8 to 18 to play golf for $5 a round will lead eight adults to walk 100 holes in one day at Midland Country Club in two weeks.

The Youth on Course program allows junior golfers access to a network of courses across the country at a reduced cost. But to help offset the cost lost by clubs in the reduced rounds, the program accepts fundraising from golf foundations and organizations across the country. This year, the Carolinas Golf Association is hosting three 100-hole hikes at Midland, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte and Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, with a goal of $100,000.

The goal is nearly within its goal as of Wednesday.

“It’s a fun way to raise awareness and money for a great program that is Youth on Course,” said Braxton McLennan, director of development for the Carolinas Golf Association. “It’s good to have one in Pinehurst with our headquarters in Southern Pines. This is the first time we have done multiple. The last two years we have done one in Quail Hollow.”

Eight golfers will start in the early hours of Nov. 2 at first light to complete 11 rounds, plus another hole around the nine-hole course on Midland Road. The participants on the day are: Chris Wolff, Chris Zeh, Hunter Miller, David Horne, Scott Danals, Justin Ivy, Alec Lloyd and Robbie Zalzneck.

The sport of golf locally has seen a boom in play, and that has led to more play by juniors.

“During COVID it has exploded the amount of players and members we have,” McLennan said.

The Carolinas Golf Association has a total of 15 hikers that are raising funds and awareness for their marathon golf days at the three courses in North Carolina. Youth on Course was adopted by the CGA four years ago, McLennan said.

Nationally, there have been 100-hole hikes to continue to fund the growing program that was founded 15 years ago and now allows access for its more than 130,000 members to play more than 1,700 golf courses nationally.

“Youth on Course this past year did several hikes across the country at short courses. They did Tiger’s new one called The Hay out at Pebble Beach; they did the short course at The Olympic Club; they did The Cradle,” McLennan said. “So, I was trying to piggyback on what they were doing so this got me thinking we wouldn’t have to do one at an 18-hole score.”

Harold Varner III is a national ambassador for Youth on Course with funding provided through the HV3 Foundation, and recently visited the Country Club of North Carolina to talk about the efforts of his foundation and the foundation of the club to help raise money for Youth on Course.

For those wanting to contribute to the fundraising effort, go to https://www.100holehike.org/yoccarolinas.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days