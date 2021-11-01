The Union Pines boys cross country team qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association cross country championships on Saturday with a fifth-place finish at the 3A Mideast regional hosted at Northwood.
With the Vikings sending seven runners to the 3A state championship, Pinecrest will have three runners in the 4A championship. The championships will be held Saturday at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
The Viking boys will send seven runners to states after their finish at regionals.
In the regional race, three Union Pines runners finished in the top 22. Leading the group was Hudson Hayes with a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds to finish in seventh. Teammates Giovanni Rincon came in 13th with a time of 17:35 and Ender Limb came in 22nd with a time of 18:08. Union Pines freshmen Logan Totten-Lancaster and Brayden Muhly finished in the top-40 with Totten-Lancaster’s time of 18:40 to finish 35th and Muhly taking 40th in a time of 18:58.
Other finishers for the Vikings include Ivan Olgiati in 71st and Andrew Hill in 95th.
Pinecrest junior Zack Gilbertson finished second in his race at the WakeMed Soccer Complex with a time of 15:54 and senior Adrian Archer came in seventh with his time of 16:06. The Patriot boys finished sixth in the team standings.
On the girls side, Pinecrest junior Lauren Wimberly will be the only female state competitor, finishing sixth in her regional race to take sixth place.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.