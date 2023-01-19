There’s no better place than Pinehurst to begin life as a twosome. With more than 125 years as one of the premier resort destinations in the North Carolina Sandhills, we are your perfect wedding weekend getaway.
Whether you envision a beautiful outdoor ceremony under century-old Magnolias or an elegant ballroom setting in one of our historic hotels, Pinehurst offers more than 2,200 acres of beautiful space that can be custom-fitted for your special day. The newly renovated lobby and guest rooms at the stately Carolina Hotel along with refreshed gathering spaces and amenities provide a beautiful and comfortable stay for you and your guests. Pinehurst’s wedding specialists will help you design the wedding of your dreams.
Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, home to more major golf championships than any other site in America, offering 18 unique venues with world-class dining options and accommodations, nine golf courses and luxurious spa offerings, so couples who book a wedding at Pinehurst Resort have a lot to look forward to. More importantly, they pen their own chapter in a storied history that began in 1895.
“Timeless tradition is something that appeals to the Pinehurst Resort bride,” says Anthie Constantinidis, Director of Catering and Events. “Our own history, and the history of those who have walked our properties or said their vows here become part of every bride and groom’s story.
“From catering to event design, food and beverage, transportation and reservations, you really have a whole team at your disposal — but you have one point of contact, one planner who works with you all the way through your event guiding you every step of the way.”
As an anchor site of the U.S. Open, Pinehurst’s story continues to be written. Add your wedding date to the list of historic moments that happen here.
A Personalized Level of Service
The Resort’s wedding packages consist of three elegant options, starting with passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, a 4-hour open bar package, champagne toast, wedding cake, floor length linens, and a three course elegant dinner. Packages range between $150-250 per person. To help you create the vision of your perfect wedding day, our wedding team works directly with a variety of vendors locally as well as in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas.
Venues with Personality
We offer 18 unique venues to plan your special day, starting with the traditional Grand Ballroom or the Carolina Terrace with indoor and outdoor options, private for your event only. Other ideal options include the recently renovated ballroom at our clubhouse at Pinehurst No. 9, with a sprawling outdoor veranda overlooking water and manicured greens, and our Country Club Ballroom, which features views of the world famous No. 2 course, with private outdoor veranda. If you’re seeking another unique space, our Lake Pinehurst Pavilion overlooks a 200-acre lake with pristine surroundings. Our West Lawn at The Carolina Hotel is another perfect location for an outdoor ceremony or a reception outside on the expansive lawn.
Accommodations
Pinehurst Resort offers our wedding guests a variety of overnight packages to select from, including a bed & breakfast package, golf package, spa package, and much more. While some guests may not be looking for an overnight package, they can still enjoy the walkability of touring the historic and charming Village of Pinehurst. Let our wedding planners assist you with area rental suggestions that can accommodate several guests, or you can simply book at nearby hotels within walking distance and transportation to the Resort and the Village of Pinehurst.
